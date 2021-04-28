Lyxel&Flamingo bags social media mandate for VEGA

Following a competitive pitch, Lyxel&Flamingo has been appointed as the creative agency for VEGA, one of India’s leading brands for personal care appliances and beauty care accessories. The digital mandate entrusts Lyxel&Flamingo with strategic and creative responsibilities for VEGA social media.

With the pandemic pushing the power of growth to the digital realm, the agency has already shifted gears for expanding the brand’s online presence. Lyxel&Flamingo is now focused on virtually bringing the consumer closer to VEGA’s wide range of products, from head-to-toe via interactive designs and campaigns that increase customer engagement and brand awareness.

"VEGA is one of the most prominent brands in its category and is an essential part of everyday grooming - and that’s the strength of the brand. Consumers across age groups are exploring a lot more content, and new ways of connecting and making choices. Lyxel&Flamingo has become the agency of choice for brands in the beauty, skincare, and grooming category and we hope to apply our learning and collective strengths to make VEGA a preferred choice for all customers seeking grooming solutions'', said Dev Batra, CEO and Co-Founder, Lyxel&Flamingo.

Commenting on the new association, Sandeep Jain, Director, Vega Industries Pvt. Ltd. said, “Lyxel&Flamingo's immense experience in the beauty industry combined with their ability to convert consumer insights into effective solutions will work in growing the brand on social platforms. We aim to expand our consumer reach and connect through this partnership and are confident that Lyxel&Flamingo will help us break new grounds.”

