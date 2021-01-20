Lokesh Shah joins IdeateLabs as VP - Brand Solutions

IdeateLabs, an independent digital-first creative agency, has appointed Lokesh Shah as Vice President – Brand Solutions. He will be based out of the agency’s Mumbai office and will be reporting to Vrutika Dawda, Director.

The agency is growing at a rapid pace and has continued winning new clients, despite the nation-wide pandemic lockdown. The rich client-base of IdeateLabs consist of premier brands as well as admirable start-ups across diverse industries like BFSI, Real Estate, Retail, Lifestyle, Consumer Durables, Travel & Hospitality, among others.

Vrutika Dawda, Director, IdeateLabs commented, “We welcome Lokesh as a part of the Senior leadership team at IdeateLabs. His strong professional background spans across two decades of rich experience in both Indian and international markets. It is this experience that we would like him to help us bolster our accounts – Indian consumer insights clubbed with best international practices. Lokesh will lead the IdeateLabs Mumbai business and will be playing a pivotal role in the agency. He will mentor the team in crafting effective strategies and oversee seamless implementation. His thinking complements our brand promise of ‘Building Conversations’; which is all about seeding positive chatter among the brand, the stakeholders and the consumer. We are confident he will effectively take charge of the Mumbai business.”

Lokesh’s experience across India and SE Asia has made him an expert in delivering successful, integrated brand campaigns. He enabled many a prestigious new business win across agencies he worked for, including Cheil India, Lowe, FCB Ulka, Havas Worldwide, and TBWA.

Commenting on his new role, Lokesh Shah said, “I’m excited to work with the young and vibrant team at IdeateLabs, a leading marketing agency that is committed to setting newer benchmarks. I’ve always worked best with agencies that put work culture and high standards of brand management as their mantras. Effective campaign creation and development has always been my forte. I’m looking forward to introducing path-breaking campaigns for the existing brands and getting exciting new client accounts in diverse sectors.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)