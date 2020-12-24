Livspace appoints industry veteran Saurabh Agrawal as Chief Financial Officer

Home interiors and renovation platform Livspace recently announced the appointment of Saurabh Agarwal as their Chief Financial Officer.

“This appointment strengthens its leadership team and is a testament to Livspace’s commitment towards rapid growth and sustainable scaling. Saurabh at Livspace has taken charge of the overall finance, accounting and legal functions including Finance Ops, Risk and Compliance, and Taxation. In his new role, Agarwal’s focus will be on enabling and steering Livspace’s explosive growth and expansion, grounded in strong financial fundamentals. Under Saurabh’s leadership, the finance team will invest in building predictive analysis, forecasting and automated reporting with a vision to help all functions make smarter, data-backed decisions,” the company said.

Agarwal is a veteran in the industry with over 18 years of professional experience across various domains of finance. Agarwal started his career with Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance serving in a variety of finance leadership roles. He is also a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) as well as The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), London. Prior to his move to Livspace, Agarwal was one of the founding members of an industry moving startup Medlife.com which went on to become one of India’s largest e-health platforms and recently merged with Pharmeasy, another leading player in the online medicine and healthcare industry. Starting in 2014, Saurabh has scaled up the startup from scratch to a run rate of USD 200 Mn.

On his appointment at Livspace, Agarwal said, “With a large number of people working remotely, it has become more important than ever to be comfortable at home. Livspace holds a unique advantage of becoming an organiser in such a large, fragmented sector and providing a consolidated platform for the best quality services to customers. Further, to witness the growth from India to International markets is equally exciting. I look forward to being a part of this tremendous journey, partnering with all functions to enable high-speed scaling alongside a profitable viable model with appropriate compliance and governance."

“We are very excited to have Saurabh on board at a time when Livpace is rapidly growing and expanding across new segments and countries. We are lucky to attract top talent like Saurabh and have him join our super talented and rockstar leadership team. His leadership and vast experience across various domains of finance is a fantastic addition for us," Livspace CEO and Co-Founder Anuj Srivastava said.