Livspace announces elevations in C-Suite leadership team

Livspace, a home interiors and renovation platform, today announced top-level C Suite appointments. While Saurabh Jain, Chief Business Officer, has been elevated as Co-Founder and CEO, India operations, Lalit Mittal has been appointed as Chief Business Officer, India. Furthermore, Ankit Shah has been roped in as the new Group Chief Strategy Officer.

As Chief Business Officer and Country Head, Saurabh Jain has been instrumental in driving the company's India operations by launching solutions across regions. In his new role, Saurabh will now lead business expansion and key strategic initiatives in line with Livspace’s accelerated growth plans. He will continue to focus on ramping up the India business while delivering best-in-class home solutions to the consumers.

At Livspace, Lalit Mittal has been driving the functions under the home interiors segment. As Chief Business Officer, he will now be responsible for the development and execution of new business functions while driving the long-term growth strategy. An IIT-Delhi alumnus, Lalit has scaled multiple businesses in his expansive career by driving operational efficiency and leveraging technology.

An industry veteran, Ankit Shah will lead Livspace’s organic and inorganic growth initiatives. He will also spearhead collaboration across verticals on strategic projects to drive market share growth and increased thrust on expansion into new markets and product categories. Prior to joining Livspace, he was associated with Goldman Sachs as the Executive Director and, in the past, worked at McKinsey & Co. and Citigroup across New York, Moscow, Singapore, and Mumbai. Ankit’s experience spans over 15 years across financial services and management consulting where he has led businesses and teams across the US and Asia-Pacific and helped companies scale organically and inorganically.

Commenting on the development, Anuj Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO, said, “In the past year, we have witnessed multi-fold growth while expanding our global footprint. The evolution of the leadership team is happening at a critical time as we continue to move towards our goal of scaling the business 10X in the coming years. Both Saurabh and Lalit have played a significant role in the company’s growth and global expansion and their elevation reflects our dedication to recognizing expertise and the proven track record of internal leaders.”

“We are also extremely excited to bring Ankit on board, especially at this time where we are scaling the business and driving efficiency across the board. He will lead and define our capital deployment planning and strategy, especially focusing on new markets, business incubation and scale across India and Singapore. I am confident that our leadership team will help expand and accelerate our business agenda of cementing our leadership in the home interiors and renovation market,” he added.

Talking about his new role, Saurabh Jain, said, “As a proud partner in Livspace's exceptional journey, I'm thrilled to take on this new role. Livspace has re-defined and completely disrupted home renovation and interior space. I am energised by the vision of building a platform for all-things-home for Indian homeowners. With the support of the incredible team at Livspace, I look forward to championing this next phase of our India story.”

Commenting on the development, Lalit Mittal said, “At Livspace, as we transform the industry, we are leveraging technology to not only create reliable and accelerated custom journeys towards their dream spaces but also create job opportunities in a traditionally unorganised ecosystem. It's an exciting time to be at Livspace, at an inflection point in our growth story. I am confident that in my new role, we will chart out a new phase of growth as we continue to innovate and bring new products in the home interiors and renovation industry.”

Talking about his appointment, Ankit Shah said, “I am joining Livspace at a really exciting time. The team has built an incredible business that has revolutionised the entire home interiors and renovation industry through technology at scale. I believe we have an opportunity to double down on this tech-led model and bring more innovation to our customers and design partners. I look forward to supporting Livspace’s growth vision and creating value for all our stakeholders.”

Founded by Anuj Srivastava and Ramakant Sharma in 2015, Livspace recently announced a US$180 million fund raise in Series F round to become a unicorn. To support its ambitious expansion plans, Livspace will launch in new markets, double down on brand building in India and Singapore, continue investing in its pioneering platform technology and digitally integrated supply chain; and hire, develop and nurture talent across the board to support both new and existing businesses.

