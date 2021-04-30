Lenovo names Shailendra Katyal as MD, Lenovo PCSD India & Site Leader for Lenovo Group

Lenovo has appointed Shailendra Katyal as Managing Director, Lenovo PCSD India, and Site Leader for Lenovo Group in India, effective May 1, 2021. He will succeed Rahul Agarwal, who has decided to move on from the company to pursue other interests, following 20 years at Lenovo.

Shailendra Katyal is currently Executive Director at Lenovo India PC and Smart Devices Group, where he leads the consumer business. He first joined Lenovo in 2011, and has held roles in marketing, consumer PC and tablets, home and small business, as well as e-commerce. Prior to joining Lenovo, he spent a decade building iconic FMCG brands.

“During this difficult time in India, we are working hard to ensure the safety of our employees, partners and customers. I am grateful that we have excellent leaders in place to bring our team together and offer this support. I am confident in Shailendra’s success thanks to his extensive experience in Lenovo and in the industry. I would also like to thank Rahul for everything he has done to maximize Lenovo’s growth over the past two decades. He has contributed immensely to the company’s success. I wish him the best as he pursues new opportunities in the entrepreneurial space,” said Amar Babu, President, Lenovo Asia Pacific

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)