Lara Balsara joins Nobel Hygiene’s Board of Directors

Nobel Hygiene, a private manufacturer of disposable hygiene products, has announced the appointment of Lara Balsara to their board of directors. Balsara was inducted into the board of directors on 3rd February 2022.

Balsara is the first woman independent director to be appointed to the company’s board. She brings to the table her vast experience in the advertising and media planning industry and will add immense value to Nobel Hygiene’s brands across their media-intensive categories.

Kartik Johari, VP-Marketing & Commerce, Nobel Hygiene, says, “We are glad to have Lara onboard with us. She is a legend in the media and advertising industry. Her insight and expertise will add great value to the company, especially at a time when our brands are embarking on media-intensive journeys. There is an emotional connect with her, too—Nobel Hygiene was one of her first accounts that she reached out to as a media trainee during the beginning of her career at Madison. Our association has only grown stronger with time. Throughout the years, Madison has been a valued partner and we hope to deepen this relationship over the next phase of brand building.”

Speaking on joining the board, Lara Balsara, says, “My association with Nobel Hygiene started way back in 2005. I have seen the company and its various brands grow from strength to strength over the years. I am delighted to be a part of its Board. The categories that Nobel Hygiene operates in, come with their own set of very unique challenges. With the right mix of media and medium, we can create an unbeatable combination that can take brand awareness to the next level. The sky is the limit.”

