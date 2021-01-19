India vs Australia, 4th Test: Ajinkya Rahane & Co seals series 2-1

Team India retains the Border-Gavaskar Trophy; Rishabh Pant clocks 89 out of 138 deliveries

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 19, 2021 2:02 PM
india vs Australia

Indian cricket team created history by becoming the first country to trounce Australia at the Gabba since West Indies in 1988. Ajinkya Rahane led Indian team won by three wickets and has chased 327 to break the record. With the win, team India has retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

Rishabh Pant helped the team bring home the victory with 89 runs off 138 deliveries. Shubman Gill clocked 91 and Cheteshwar Pujara with 56 ensured India's victory at Gabba. Team India has delivered the highest successful chase of 328 in Brisbane.

 

