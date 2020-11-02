India Today announces senior-level elevations

While Rahul Shaw will be Chief Executive Officer, TV and Radio, Salil Kumar has been elevated as Chief Executive Officer, Digital; Dinesh Bhatia to be Group CEO

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 2, 2020 10:50 AM
India today

The India Today Group has announced that they are starting the appraisal process in December.

In a series of elevations, Rahul Shaw will now be Chief Executive Officer, TV and Radio, Salil Kumar will be Chief Executive Officer, Digital, KR Arora named COO Distribution and International and Yatendra Tyagi will be Chief Financial Officer, TVTN.

Also, Manoj Sharma will be Chief Executive Officer, Magazines, LMI.

Dinesh Bhatia has been elevated as the Group CEO of the India Today Group.

In an internal mail Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group, has said: “All will continue to work in close coordination with Group roles on Legal, Compliance, Financial, People, and Technology matters. I have been on the job regularly with Dinesh, Rahul, Manoj, and Salil during these difficult times and feel that each is highly capable.”

