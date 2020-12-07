India Ahead & Prudent TV launch Goa-special news show

India Ahead and Prudent TV launched a show as a collaborative exercise focussed on Goa, "Goa Ahead", brings news from Goa to India and the world On the 21st of November 2020.

Bhupen Chaubey, Co-Founder and CEO shared, "You would be happy to know that Goa Ahead adds strength to India Ahead which has full-fledged studios in Hyderabad and Delhi and bureaus in Bangalore, Mumbai, Vijayawada, Chennai, Trivandrum Lucknow and Patna and an on ground presence across the country we look to provide news and create programs which represent an inclusive and democratic society. India Ahead believe's in giving voice to those that don't have a voice and ensuring National News isn't just about Delhi or Mumbai, National News has to be about all of India".

Pramod Acharya, Chief Editor, Prudent Media Ltd, shared, 'over 14 years the reason Prudent has become a favourite of every Goan, and now has a presence in Karnataka and Maharashtra as well with its group publications and channels, is the news that we show is bold, fact-based, investigative and always unbiased, this has meant that our viewers trust our news. With the launch of Goa Ahead, it's a beautiful start, I have often said it's time to be Prudent and take India Ahead"

Joe Louis, Director Media, Prudent Media Ltd shared, "This unique alliance between two like-minded partners is the beginning of a great friendship, and for Goa this means a National Presence, where the news about the state will reach India and matters of importance will not get missed out from the National Debate. While Goa has a romantic association for all Indians, it is sadly misrepresented on the National Arena, with only negative news that makes headlines once a year, our effort here will provide the platform for bold and strong journalism, this is one of the core values that the Prudent Media group and Prudent TV believe in".

India Ahead's President of Sales, Marketing, Strategy and Alliances Shri Arjun Pandey shared, "This is only the start, since our reboot in less than 5 months we have in-depth coverage from 10 states of India, that too on a daily basis, our partnerships with some of the strongest media players and digital platforms gives us strength and a wider reach than most other traditional platforms. Add to this our rapidly advancing digital rollout we offer a 360-degree offering of print, TV, digital and mobile to our viewers and advertisers. The partnership promises a wide and extensive coverage of News that matters to the people from across India & Goa"