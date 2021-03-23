Impact Top 30 Under 30 List 2021 showcases industry’s diverse new game-changers

Promising new talent and young entrepreneurs from domains such as design, ad-tech and influencer marketing make it to the coveted list

The eighth edition of IMPACT Top 30 Under 30, an initiative to pick the most talented individuals aged 30 years and under, from the India media and advertising ecosystem, has just been released. The list of winners features a wide variety of talent that is also representative of the diversity and domains across the industry. The big winners this year were Wavemaker and Dentsu Webchutney, which saw five names each on the list. The list has been released on the back of what has been a watershed year for the industry, and therefore the talent that features achievers who have really moved the needle on their clients’ and organisations’ business and been true game-changers.

InMobi is the Co-Gold Partner for the IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 list, 2021.

While almost 50% of the list includes talent between the ages of 28 and 30 years, the three youngest industry stars are 25 years of age. The list also sees representation from other agencies across the media, digital and creative spectrum such as Mindshare, BBH India, DDB Mudra, Dentsu, Wunderman Thompson and Essence. The list is truly representative of the direction the industry is moving towards, since it features achievers who are proficient in domains like programmatic, ad-tech, design and content creation. It features winners in content creation, design and influencer marketing with names from Pocket Aces, Elephant Design, WHOppl and OpraahFx. What is also heartening to note is the representation of women – 14 of the achievers on the list are female, which indicates that the industry will see a good number of women leaders emerge in the future.

The selection process

Earlier last month, a high powered jury led by jury chair Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network discussed over 120 nominations in a virtual meet. The other members who served on the jury were –

The names on the final IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 list were chosen on the basis of the body of work done, leadership skills exhibited, testimonials from clients and managers and other contributions to the industry.

Here is the much-awaited final list of IMPACT’s Top 30 Under 30 for 2021. Names are in alphabetical order, and designations as submitted in entries.

