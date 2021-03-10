ICC CEO Manu Sawhney may leave before his term ends: Report

International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Manu Sawhney might resign before his contract period ends. According to media reports, Sawhney has been sent on "leave" after his conduct came under the scanner during an internal investigation by audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.



Sawhney, who replaced Dave Richardson as CEO for a tenure till 2022, hasn't also been on the best of terms with some of the influential cricket boards with regards to various policy decisions.



"There have been testimonies from multiple ICC staff about his 'abrasive behaviour' which hasn't been great for the morale of a very efficient group of employees," a senior official close to the ICC Board told PTI on conditions of anonymity.



The report noted that the 56-year-old hasn't been attending the office for some time and was asked to go on leave on Tuesday. "The Board of Directors are trying to find a compromise formula where Sawhney leaves the post with dignity by tendering his resignation," the source said.

