IBF appoints Justice Gita Mittal as BCCC Chairperson

Justice Gita Mittal, who served as the first woman Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court, is also the first woman Chairperson of BCCC

The Board of Directors of Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) has appointed Justice Gita Mittal, former Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court, as the new Chairperson of Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC), the independent self-regulatory body set up by the Foundation in June 2011 to examine content-related complaints relating to all non-news general entertainment channels in India.

Justice Mittal succeeds former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Vikramajit Sen, whose tenure as BCCC Chairperson has ended.

A delegation of the IBF Board, led by the Foundation’s President, K Madhavan, invited Justice Mittal to chair BCCC.

“I look forward to joining BCCC in its unique journey of self-regulation, which also promises to be an exciting and challenging one,” Justice Mittal said.

Justice Mittal, an alumnus of Lady Irwin School (New Delhi) and Lady Shri Ram College for Women (New Delhi), earned her degree in Law from Faculty of Law, Delhi University. She has had an illustrious legal and judicial career since 1981.

After serving as a Judge and Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, she was appointed the Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court in August 2018.

The 13-member BCCC, which is in its tenth year of operation, has addressed more than 96,000 content-related complaints.

Former Chief Justice of Madras and Delhi high courts and former Chairperson of Law Commission of India, Justice A P Shah, was the founding Chairperson of BCCC. He was succeeded by former Punjab & Haryana High Court Chief Justice, Justice Mukul Mudgal.

