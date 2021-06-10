I had my fun rides, some low blows and many incredible highs: Rahul Welde, Unilever

Rahul Welde, EVP - Digital Transformation and Digital Business at Unilever, who completed three decades with the organisation, took to LinkedIn to share the highlights of his career.

“30 years!!! June 10th, 1991, I walked into the reception of Unilever. Three decades -running on the corporate treadmill, sometimes fast, sometimes slow, sometimes a steep incline. Once you are on it - no getting off. I got lucky and jumped lanes from finance to sales to business to strategy to media to marketing to digital - would I have ever predicted where I would be next. Create your own mantra and follow it. Mine - joy over success, try different to break new ground, and live the pioneering value,” wrote Welde.

In his LinkedIn post, Welde also praised the culture at Unilever that helps professionals to “explore and “thrive”.

He said, “Unilever is a unique company which let the maverick in me explore and thrive. It’s a company easy to describe - strong fundamentals, great values, and the highest order of nurturing talent. I had my fun rides, the rough moments, the windy long roads, some low blows and many incredible highs. Three decades is a long time and no surprise you see it all. When you are in the company that long, I guess you really bleed blue. It’s so much more than brands and business - it’s a family. It’s been a great privilege - to build some great relationships and to grow and learn together. The journey is the reward and I savour that the most. I have always believed in living the moment - and all I can say is NOW is WOW!!”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)