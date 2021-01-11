Hyderabad FC announces Phab as associate sponsor & official nutrition partner

Phab works at the intersection of food and science, to dispel myths about ﬁtness, well-being & the sacriﬁce of taste in the quest for nutrition

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC is delighted to announce Phab as the Club’s Associate Sponsor and the Official Nutrition Partner for the 2020-21 season.

Phab works at the intersection of food and science, to dispel myths about ﬁtness, well-being and the sacriﬁce of taste in the quest for nutrition. Phab’s team of nutritionists, scientists and chefs work seamlessly to craft foods that are not only delicious, but also very healthy and conscious of today’s nutritional challenges.

Ankit Chona, Founder and Managing Director, Phab, said, "We're delighted with our association with Hyderabad FC and look forward to a super successful season. The sports category has always excited us due to its relevance with our range of functional products and for being a medium that connects cultures and individuals alike. As a fairly young and growing brand, we're looking at further broadening our consumer base and this partnership couldn't have come at a better time. We, therefore, hope to forge a fruitful and sustained relationship with the team."

Varun Tripuraneni, HFC co-owner, said, “We are delighted to welcome Phab on board. Like us, they are a young and enthusiastic brand, and we’re very happy to partner with them in their first association with sports. Nutrition plays a massive role in today’s sports ecosystem, so having Phab on board will only help both of us contribute greatly to the performance of our team. We hope this association will be a fruitful one in the long-term.”

Hyderabad FC who are currently third in the Indian Super League standings at the halfway mark, are up against Mumbai City FC on Saturday.