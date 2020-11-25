HT’s Medha Shri joins OS.ME as Editor-in-Chief

Medha Shri will be mentoring the writers on the platform along with creating content

Medha Shri has assumed the role of Editor-in-Chief at os.me. In the past, she has worked with media houses like Hindustan Times Media, BCCL (Times of India), Creative Nest Media, among other media houses. She has also been writing for various national and international magazines and media houses. In January, she took a break from her full-time job at HT, after a stint of 6.5 years.

At os.me, she will mentor the writers on the platform and will work towards creating “the kindest and most truthful corner on the internet,” she said.

Expressing her happiness and gratitude, Medha said, “os.me is an exclusive community of kind people who share their wisdom and challenges on this beautiful platform. It’s where people come to equip themselves to live life mindfully and contentedly. It is how life ought to be lived. It’s a piece of hygge I have brought into my life.”

In her first post to the community, Coming Home, she called it a place that “helps people grow — materialistically, spiritually, and wholesomely”.

Os.me is a unique platform which pays members to share their truth and wisdom. The members get paid for writing articles and engaging with others through comments. They have a strict kindness and truth policy. No trolls or trolling is allowed on the platform. A small membership fee is charged to maintain quality and authenticity, which is returned to the members as discounts on courses.