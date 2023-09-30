Shanth Kumar of Deccan Herald is PTI Chairman, Praveen Someshwar of HT is Vice-Chairman
Kumar replaces Aveek Sarkar, who served as Chairman for two consecutive terms
KN Shanth Kumar of The Printers (Mysore) Pvt. Ltd was on Friday elected Chairman of the Press Trust of India's Board of Directors for a one-year term.
Shanth Kumar's election took place at a meeting of PTI's Board of Directors following their Annual General Meeting at the news agency's headquarters in New Delhi.
The Board also elected Praveen Someshwar, the CEO of Hindustan Times, as the Vice-Chairman. Shanth Kumar replaces Aveek Sarkar, who served as Chairman for two consecutive terms.
"It is a privilege to be at the helm of PTI at a time when it is going through an exciting transformation, particularly after it recently launched the video service," said Shanth Kumar.
Shanth Kumar, 62, has been involved in the management of The Printers (Mysore) Pvt. Ltd in various roles since 1983. He was also Chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), a member of the Executive Committee of the Indian Newspaper Society(INS) for more than 20 years. This is the second time that he is serving as the Chairman of the Board of PTI, the last time being 2013 to 2014.
"PTI is fortunate to have someone of Shanth Kumar's calibre at the helm. His understanding of the legacy newspaper business and the new-age digital news ecosystem will be of immense benefit to the news agency," said Vijay Joshi, PTI's CEO and Editor-in-Chief.
The Printers (Mysore) Pvt. Ltd publishes English daily Deccan Herald, Kannada language daily Prajavani, Sudha and Mayura newspapers from its headquarters in Bengaluru.
Shanth Kumar has a keen interest in sports and photography. He has covered several Olympic Games since 1988 as an accredited photographer, besides several other sporting events.
Someshwar is a veteran FMCG industry executive with a career spanning nearly three decades in planning and executing strategies. Before joining Hindustan Times, he led PepsiCo's business in the food and beverage sector across Asia. Previously based in Hong Kong, he managed all PepsiCo businesses across Asia, excluding China and India.
Press Trust of India is the country’s largest and oldest private news agency. It was founded two weeks after Independence in 1947 by a group of newspapers, which also own it. The shareholders, however, receive no part of the company’s profits, which go back towards the development and modernisation of the news agency.
Besides Shanth Kumar, Someshwar and Sarkar, the 16-member PTI Board also includes Vijay Kumar Chopra (Punjab Kesari), Vineet Jain (Times of India), N. Ravi (The Hindu), Viveck Goenka (the Express Group), Mahendra Mohan Gupta (Dainik Jagran), Riyad Mathew (Malayala Manorama), M.V. Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhumi), L. Adimoolam (Dinamalar), Hormusji N. Cama (Bombay Samachar), eminent economist Prof. Deepak Nayyar, former Foreign Secretary and NSA Shivshankar Menon, veteran journalist and former Chairman of Business Standard T.N. Ninan and former Executive Director of Tata Sons Ltd. R. Gopalakrishnan.
Ravish Kumar bids adieu to Viacom18 after 12-year stint
Kumar was heading regional entertainment (Kannada and Marathi clusters)
By Sonam Saini | Sep 29, 2023 12:21 PM | 1 min read
After 12 years at Viacom18, Ravish Kumar has decided to move on from his role as Head - Regional Entertainment (Kannada and Marathi Clusters).
Kumar joined Viacom18 Media in 2011 as General Manager and Head of its Hindi movie channel.
“After more than a decade of driving Colors Kannada and Colors Marathi to be the preferred television destinations of Regional Entertainment within their respective markets and demographics, Ravish Kumar will be moving on from Viacom18 to pursue his individual aspirations. We thank him for his services and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," a Viacom18 spokesperson said.
Prior to joining Viacom18, Kumar was associated with Star India as the Executive Vice President and General Manager for regional channels where he was responsible for managing Star Jalsha and Star Pravah - GECs in Bengal and Maharashtra, respectively.
He has also worked with Reckitt Benckiser as Global Category Director for three years. In the past, he was associated with companies like McCormick &Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb, ConAgra Foods and ITC Agri Businesses Division.
Divyanshu Singh elevated as COO of JSW Sports
He comes with a decade of experience across sports sponsorships and marketing
By e4m Staff | Sep 29, 2023 11:31 AM | 2 min read
JSW Group has elevated Divyanshu Singh as Chief Operating Officer of JSW Sports.
Divyanshu, a former professional tennis player comes with a decade of experience across sports sponsorships and marketing, talent management, new business development, and specializing in unlocking commercial value in Sport.
Prior to joining JSW Sports in 2017 to set up the sales and marketing function at India’s largest pure-play Sports Management Company, he had worked at IMG Reliance and Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment
Parth Jindal, Founder of JSW Sports said, “Divyanshu’s elevation is in line with our Group’s strategy to scale-up high high-performing employees to enable them to contribute to business strategies at scale. Our Sports business is at a pivotal point as we continue to scale up our sports investments in Indian and international leagues and focus on new business avenues including talent management, consulting, licensing, and merchandise. I am confident that Divyanshu's extensive experience and understanding of the Sports avenues will enable us to scale new horizons.”
On his new responsibility, Divyanshu Singh said, “As I continue my journey at JSW Sports, I am really excited to be leading an organisation which has made such a massive impact on professionalising and developing Indian sport, which is currently at an inflexion point.. I am grateful to be working under such vision and leadership along with a team whose singular mission is to realise the sporting potential of India from both from a development and commercial lens.”
Sruthijith KK joins ET as Executive Editor, Bodhisatva Ganguli assumes mentorship role
Ganguli, the Editorial Director of ET, has stepped down to take on a more strategic role as a guide to leadership
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 4:59 PM | 2 min read
The Editorial Director of the Economic Times, Bodhisatva Ganguli will step back from the operational and administrative responsibilities at the organisation in order to assume a more strategic role as a Mentor and guide to ET’s Leadership Team.
Sruthijith K K has joined as Executive Editor- ET. He has previously worked with the publication on two separate occasions, including most recently as the editor of ET Magazine. exchange4media previously reported about him stepping down from Mint as its Editor-in-Chief.
"Sruthijith brings a wealth of experience & a strong track record in the Media Industry, having worked across Print and digital platforms. His deep understanding of the evolving media landscape & his ability to successfully navigate the challenges & leverage the opportunities of digitalisation of the media ecosystem makes him a valuable addition to our ET leadership team. Prior to joining us, Sruthijith served as the Editor in Chief, Mint, where he showcased exceptional editorial skills & leadership abilities," said S Sivakumar Chief Executive Officer (Publishing).
Sruthijith has also held several prominent positions in organizations like Mint, The Economic Times, HuffPost India, Apple Inc, Quartz (Atlantic Media) & PaidContent (Guardian News & Media), where he has been able to provide insightful analysis and commentary on the economic landscape through high-quality content and engaging storytelling.
"As The Economic Times embarks on its next phase of Innovation, Growth and journalistic excellence under Sruthijith’s leadership, I would like to thank Bodhi for his commendable contribution in ET's stellar journey so far & his willingness to continue as a mentor & guide in his new strategic role," said Sivakumar.
Ullu appoints Avinash Dugar as CEO
Dugar, in his career spanning over two decades, has held various leadership positions in major steel companies
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 3:32 PM | 1 min read
Home-grown OTT app Ullu has appointed Avinash Dugar as its CEO.
Dugar, in his career spanning over two decades has held various leadership positions in major steel companies. He now joins the OTT platform to spear head its growth and diversification, stated a press release.
Ullu was founded by Vibhu Agarwal in December 2018 and was one of the first home grown OTT apps.
Speaking on the appointment, Vibhu Agarwal shared, “It is a strategic move in the continuous quest to drive growth. Avinash comes with a diverse and rich experience in sales, marketing and operations. His drive to achieve excellence and acumen to run a business makes him an ideal choice to steer ULLU into its next phase of growth. Our company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the content and production space, and I look forward to leading these efforts with my able team.”
Avinash Dugar, CEO ULLU app shared, "I am honoured to join the dynamic team during this transformative time in the OTT industry. We will continue to deliver exceptional content and user experiences while exploring new avenues for growth and expanding our subscriber base."
Vibhu Agarwal will continue to head his OTT platforms and GEC Channel “Atrangii” and will now steer towards expanding and exploring new revenue streams in the entertainment industry.
Piyush Pandey moves into advisory role, Hephzibah Pathak to take charge at Ogilvy India
Pathak will be the Executive Chairperson of Ogilvy India, the first woman in this role
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 12:27 PM | 4 min read
Ogilvy India has announced a series of leadership changes that will take effect from January 1, 2024.
The transition will involve senior Ogilvy India veterans taking the next steps in their long tenure with the agency.
As Chief Advisor, Piyush Pandey, currently Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India and one of India's and the global industry's leading creative figures, will work closely with the leadership team to ensure the impact and richness of the Ogilvy legacy transcends all functions and levels of Ogilvy in India.
Hephzibah Pathak
In this role, Piyush will continue to work closely with major clients and the agency's executive team to ensure that Ogilvy India maintains its important leadership role in India. Along with the leadership team, Piyush will be involved with key Ogilvy clients and new business prospects and the creative product of the agency. He will also continue to participate in various industry bodies and award forums.
SN Rane, Group Executive Co-Chairman India & COO South Asia, will work as Business Advisor to Ogilvy Asia Pacific. In his new role, Rane will work closely with Ogilvy Asia- Pacific to ensure that Ogilvy India has a smooth transition under the new management and to advise on various business operations and planning issues.
Hephzibah Pathak will take on the role of Executive Chairperson of Ogilvy India. She will be Ogilvy India's first ever woman in this role. Hephzibah has been the most trusted partner for many of Ogilvy's key clients. She has played an integral role in creating iconic, category defining transformative work on many of their brands. mportantly, Hephzibah has been an inspiring mentor to many current leaders and emerging talent in Ogilvy India. In this role, Hephzibah will lead and drive the strategic irection, growth and transformation agenda of the company.
VR Rajesh will move from his current role as Group President of Ogilvy India to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the agency.
In his role, he will partner Hephzibah in further accelerating the transformation agenda of the company. He will also be responsible for running the operations of the agency across offices in India and all its business units.
He will also work closely with Hufrish Birdy, who will continue in her current role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), on various financial, commercial, and compliance issues for Ogilvy India.
Further, Ogilvy India’s leadership transition will also involve important new appointments to the Ogilvy Board.
Joining the Ogilvy India Board will be the agency’s three Chief Creative Officers (CCO’s) – Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar and Sukesh Nayak.
The creative trio of Sukesh, Kainaz and Harshad are amongst the most awarded and celebrated in the country and have led the charge in creating industry defining modern work on many of Ogilvy’s valued clients.
The agency’s Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Prem Narayan also joins the board. Prem has been a strategic partner to many of Ogilvy’s key clients and creative partners. He has championed the effectiveness culture at Ogilvy, making Ogilvy India one of the most effective agencies in the world.
All four of them will continue in their current, vital roles in the agency, leading the creative and strategic work of the agency.
These four executives will be joining Hephzibah, VR and Hufrish, who are already on the Board. All of these executives, working closely as a combined leadership team, will provide important continuity, experience, and commitment to the next phase of growth and Ogilvy India excellence for its clients.
Devika Seth Bulchandani, Global Chief Executive Officer, Ogilvy adds, “Piyush has done what true legends do. Nurtured and groomed a class of leaders who can assume the day to day running of the Ogilvy machine which will give him time to focus simply on the magic he has been so legendary in creating for our clients. Together I trust the new leadership to take this iconic agency to new heights.”
Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India said, “Creativity and its impact on our client’s businesses is at the heart of Ogilvy. In keeping with my passion, I will continue to partner and guide the new leadership as always. Our joint purpose is to ensure that we not only maintain but also better our core strengths.”
Pureplay Skin Sciences CMO Shivani Behl moves on
Behl was handling the company's brands like Plum, Plum Body Lovin and PHY
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 11:53 AM | 1 min read
Shivani Behl, the Chief Marketing Officer of Pureplay Skin Sciences, has quit after a 2-year stint.
She was handling the company's brands like Plum, Plum Body Lovin and PHY.
Prior to Pureplay, she was Head of Marketing at Shoppers Stop.
Behl has earlier worked with Lakme and Reliance Brands.
Tips Industries names Hari Nair as CEO
Nair was earlier with ByteDance
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 9:14 AM | 2 min read
Tips Industries has announced the appointment of Hari Nair as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Nair will be responsible for leading the company into its next phase of growth, amidst the fast-changing digital trends and a vibrant content ecosystem in India’s entertainment industry, stated a press release.
Joining ByteDance in 2019, Hari led the South Asia region for music partnerships and licensing for all ByteDance which gave him a multi-regional exposure in ByteDance ecosystem, launching their music streaming service Resso first in India, and the overall experience with apps like TikTok, Helo, Capcut, etc.
On this appointment, Kumar Taurani, managing director – Tips Industries commented, “We are extremely delighted to appoint Hari as our chief executive officer. Hari has 360-degree experience of music ecosystem - starting from music distribution companies like Soundbuzz & Mauj Mobile, to heading digital business for a global music company Sony Music India, and then leading performance rights organisation PPL India’s digital transformation. With an experienced hand like Hari being added to our core teams, combined with our strength in music content creation and acquisition, we aim to achieve higher revenues and continue to deliver value for our shareholders”.
Speaking on his new role, Hari Nair said, “I am absolutely delighted to become a part of the TIPS team. It is an honour for me to lead an organisation with a quality music catalogue and focused content acquisition strategy, which is known for its longevity in the music industry and continues to steadily grow its market share. TIPS continues to deftly navigate through India's ever-evolving digital landscape, thanks to the promoters’ experience, and a clear vision. The company's brilliant track record of profitable growth speaks volumes about its management’s endeavour to maximise shareholder returns. As the company stands at a pivotal juncture in its journey, I am humbled and equally excited to be a part of this aggressive journey. I would like to extend my utmost gratitude to Kumar Taurani and the Board members, for showing faith in my candidature to lead this company.”
