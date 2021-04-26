HiveMinds named Digital AOR for Health & Glow

The agency has been onboarded to support the retail brand's scale-up plans over the next 3 years

Hiveminds Innovative Marketing Solutions has been appointed by Bangalore-based Health & Glow Retail Pvt Ltd as their official Digital Agency on Record.

Venkataramani K, MD, CEO, Health & Glow commented, “During the last year, we’ve seen a growing demand on our digital channels, especially the H&G mobile APP. We now want to capitalize on this trend to bring in more international brands and H&G label products to a vast majority of customers spread across the country. We are confident that HiveMinds will bring in the required expertise and innovation to support our scale-up plans over the next 3 years.

On the partnership, Jyothirmayee JT, Founder & CEO of HiveMinds said, “Health & Glow is a beloved brand and we are delighted to be partnering with them to chart out the next phase of growth. Retail industry has faced tremendous challenges in the last 18 months, but with the digital channels scaling up, there is a huge potential to expand beyond the limitations of the physical stores. We look forward to a great growth journey along with the H&G team.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)