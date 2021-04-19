Hike appoints Manav Arya as Head of Rush

Arya comes with over 13 years of experience in mobile gaming, having worked with brands like Junglee Games, PayTM First Games, Octro Inc, and The Walt Disney Company

As Hike continues to build on its vision of the new social future, India’s homegrown social startup today announced hiring Manav Arya as Head of Rush. With Rush, it is on a mission to channel the competitive spirit of India. It is doing so by enabling mobile users to play against each other in skill games and win real money. Manav comes with over 13 years of experience specialising in mobile gaming; having worked with brands like Junglee Games, PayTM First Games, Octro Inc, and The Walt Disney Company. Manav’s appointment is part of Hike’s plan to bolster teams across the board as it doubles down on its bets with Vibe & Rush. Manav will be reporting directly to Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO, Hike

“Very rarely do people get an opportunity to build something incredible with an ace team, amazing vision & the courage to try new things. Leading Rush is that opportunity. When I first spoke to Kavin about his vision of building a new social future, it seemed radical yet within reach. Radical because it was disrupting many set norms, within reach because the processes, culture, team, conduit of creating was so well built. That’s what got me excited & that excitement has only continued to grow with each day.” said Manav Arya, Head of Rush

“I am thrilled about my role at Rush. We’re pushing the boundaries of what skill-based RMG could mean for users & the ecosystem. This is not just a platform for users to win money in games, but a community of players with integrity, who are committed to sportsmanship, transparency, and fair play. Hike is here to change the game, quite literally & I`m glad to be part of it.”, added Manav

As a trusted Indian youth-centric brand, Hike has had years of experience in building innovative, high-quality technology products for mobile users in emerging markets. With Vibe & Rush, Hike is looking to continue building products that boast of the highest quality, are rigorously tested, and designed to work exactly as expected.

With Rush, Hike is curating both a AAA quality gaming platform and a community of players, where every player has a HikeMoji-led identity that not just ensures safety and privacy, but also adds to the fun of gameplay through innovative self-expression. All the games are skill-based. It is the player’s mettle that determines wins. Rush has already received a tremendous response with Carrom and Call Break. Many more games are underway.

