Herjit Bhalla of The Hershey Company elevated as VP- India and AEMEA

The Hershey Company announced the elevation of Herjit Bhalla to Vice President, India and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA) effective January 2021. Herjit has spearheaded the Indian market as Managing Director for three years. Under Bhalla’s leadership, Hershey India launched the iconic Hershey’s Kisses in the country in 2018, bringing the world-famous product to the fast-growing Indian chocolate market. Further building Hershey’s strength in the chocolates space, the company rolled out the larger Hershey’s chocolate portfolio in 2020. Over the course of his tenure as MD for the India business, Bhalla has successfully led the company’s transformation agenda and developed a strong, multi-category play with leading share positions across chocolate syrups, chocolate spreads, milkshake, soya milk and lollipops.

Rohit Grover, President International, The Hershey Company, said, “We are delighted to announce Herjit as the Vice President, India and AEMEA. Under his leadership, Hershey India now holds leading positions in the industry in strategic categories. He has very successfully driven the growth of the organization through innovation and profitability – while building a strong focus on consumers, customers and employees. India and AEMEA are critical to our long-term growth plans, and we are confident that Herjit’s leadership will further accelerate our progress across the region.”

Commenting on the development, Herjit Bhalla said, “I am delighted to be a part of The Hershey Company and my journey as the Managing Director of Hershey India so far has been phenomenal. The Hershey Company is poised for resilient growth and execution in a rapidly evolving market, and I look forward to my new role and the opportunity to drive the transformation agenda on a broader scale.”

