HealthCube appoints Runam Mehta as Chief Growth Officer

HealthCube, a point-of-care technology-enabled diagnostics service provider, has announced the appointment of Runam Mehta as its Chief Growth Officer. Runam will chart the course for a market-leading and beneficial technology-driven product and explore scalable business solutions across segments.

HealthCube was founded in 2015 with the vision of transforming healthcare delivery and making diagnosis simple and hassle-free. Estimates peg the point-of-care diagnostics market to grow at a 11.4% CAGR during 2020–2025 worldwide. India provides a huge market potential for this sector to progress and fulfil the healthcare demand of the large population. By providing rapid and accurate results HealthCube is enabling positive patient-centric interventions to protect health, save time, and reduce the cost of healthcare.

Speaking about this, Ramanan Laxminarayan, Founder, HealthCube, said, “Runam is a proven leader in the Indian healthcare space with an in-depth understanding of the delivery ecosystem and consumer needs. She comes to HealthCube with strengths in business strategy and has been at the forefront of several pioneering initiatives in her career. We are delighted to have her join our growing and talented team, and are committed to transforming the ease and convenience of access to healthcare in India.”

Adding her views, Runam Mehta, Chief Growth Officer, HealthCube, said, “I am very happy to join the HealthCube team as the Chief Growth Officer. My journey in the realm of healthcare, specifically access to it, has been interesting. My focus will be on growing HealthCube’s business as much as envisioning how India’s overall healthcare delivery model can benefit from what we do. HealthCube is doing well in terms of providing access to point-of-care diagnostics in areas where it is not accessible. I will be looking at how to scale up our offerings in the market in the times to come.”

Runam is an out-of-the-box thinker and strategy expert with over 14 years of experience in building businesses and creating new avenues of healthcare delivery in India. She has achieved success in diverse areas across the healthcare spectrum. She pioneered the first and most comprehensive home isolation program for COVID-19 patients as part of Portea Medical.

Her first entrepreneurial venture, ‘Work Ergonomics’, spread awareness about postural problems and injuries among corporate workforce. Runam is a trained physiotherapist with an M.D.T. Certificate from the Sancheti Institute. She has also completed an Executive General Management Program, Business Administration and Management, from the prestigious IIM, Bangalore.

Runam aims to help lead HealthCube’s growth initiatives and steer the venture towards becoming a leader in its category in the market.

