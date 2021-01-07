Havas Group elevates Uday Mohan, R Venkatasubramanian

Mohan, Managing Partner North & West, will now be President, North & West and Venkatasubramanian, National Head Buying will now be President & National Head Investments

Havas Group India has announced key elevations in its senior management team for Havas Media & Havas Creative. The elevations come as part of the group's overall growth strategy of identifying and acknowledging talent and leaders who have played a crucial role in the growth of the company.

Uday Mohan, Managing Partner North & West, Havas Media will now be President, North & West.

Uday has been with Havas Media for the last 13 years. He has been instrumental in building the Gurgaon operations of Havas Media Group into one of the largest operations in NCR. Inspite a very difficult 2020, he was able to grow both the Gurgaon and Mumbai operations with key client acquisitions like ACC Cement, and most recently the esteemed Domino’s Pizza win.

R Venkatasubramanian, National Head Buying, Havas Media will now be President & National Head Investments.

Venkat has been associated with Havas Media Group for the last 2 years (he has also worked with the group in the past). He has been able to put Havas Media Group among the top media buyers in the country and built a very strong investment team across markets.

Manas Lahiri, Managing Partner- North, Havas Creative has been elevated to President, North.

Manas has been with Havas for over 2 years and has astutely managed the turnaround of the Gurgaon Creative Operations in one of the most demanding and challenging markets. From stabilising the biggest relationship with Reckitt Benckiser which includes brands like Durex, Vanish, Harpic, Mortein, Veet to acquiring new clients like William Grant & Sons, Suzuki, Fortis, Norton, Hike, and finally Dabur Honey and many others, he has delivered exceptional results.

Uday & R Venkat will continue to report to Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, and Manas will continue to report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India said “ I am excited to announce well deserved key elevations from our Havas Group Senior Leadership team, that will further accelerate growth and enhance the value proposition of our organisation and take the agency to greater heights. 2020 has been a challenging yet a very satisfactory year for the agency in terms of clients, revenue, awards, and fame. I look forward to Uday, Manas and Venkat to soar higher and take us to even greater achievements, and targets.”