Havas Creative India bags digital mandate for Bingo!

Havas Creative India has bagged the digital mandate for ITC foods’ Bingo! following a multi-agency pitch. The business will be managed by the Mumbai office of Havas. The mandate includes the complete portfolio of ITC Salty snacks Portfolio – Bingo! (Bingo! Chips, Bingo! Mad Angles, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe, Bingo! NoRulz and any future launches).

The mandate includes digital campaign planning, social media management, creative thinking, to establish Bingo! as the most humorous and trending brand across all digital platforms.

The agency’s focus will be on further building and strengthening equity for the brand and managing the entire portfolio of sub-brands of ITC Bingo in India.

According to Aishwarya Pratap Singh, Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles & Pasta ITC Foods, “With the redefined media mix, and increasing role of digital in everyday lives of a consumer, Bingo! aims to occupy higher mindspace of its consumers through heightened engagement on social media. We are delighted to have Havas on board as our social media partner, and we look forward to continue the clutter-breaking, witty communication that Bingo! is known for on Digital platforms as well.”

Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India said “We are excited to be partnering with one of India’s most loved snack brand Bingo, which offers a great canvas for showcasing our skills and creativity. We look forward to creating engaging and clutter-breaking work that makes a meaningful difference to the brand and further strengthening the brand’s legacy in the market.”

Speaking on the win, Arindam Sengupta, Managing Partner – West & South, Havas Mumbai said “We are delighted to win the digital communication mandate for a renowned brand like ITC Bingo. Through this association, the aim is to take the brand love established over the years by ITC- Bingo and translate it on new-age digital platforms and create meaningful content and experiences for consumers across the country.”

