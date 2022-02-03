Gupshup to acquire Cloud telephony firm Knowlarity Communications

With this acquisition, Gupshup will have a stronger position in the conversational engagement messaging sector

Messaging platform Gupshup has decided to acquire Knowlarity Communications, a Cloud telephony company, media reports say.

With this acquisition, Gupshup will have a stronger position in the conversational engagement messaging sector.

The financial details of the transaction have not been known.

