Gupshup to acquire Cloud telephony firm Knowlarity Communications

With this acquisition, Gupshup will have a stronger position in the conversational engagement messaging sector

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 3, 2022 1:36 PM
gupshup

Messaging platform Gupshup has decided to acquire Knowlarity Communications, a Cloud telephony company, media reports say.

The financial details of the transaction have not been known.

