Gupshup appoints Vartika Verma as Senior Director Global – Marketing
Prior to this, Verma was Vice President at Yellow.ai leading global marketing initiatives
Gupshup has appointed Vartika Verma as Senior Director Global Marketing.
Verma will lead Gupshup’s overall marketing strategy and help drive strategic growth, innovation, and value for shareholders and customers worldwide.
With over 15 years of experience, Verma brings rich expertise in technology, product, and growth marketing. Most recently, she was the Vice President at Yellow.ai where she led their global marketing initiatives including entry to new markets, ARR growth, and expansion. Prior to Yellow.ai, she led large international marketing teams in hyper-growth environments at Directi, Rocket Internet, Hike and Payoneer.
Beerud Sheth, CEO and Co-founder of Gupshup said, “Vartika’s strong bias towards action, cross-team collaboration, and strong understanding of business needs alongside brand and growth marketing experience is a powerful combination. With her deep experience in the conversational messaging space, I am excited about the new ideas and opportunities she will bring into marketing at Gupshup.”
“The conversational AI market is rapidly growing and evolving, driven by capability advancements in AI that are empowering businesses to deliver 10X better CX. I am delighted to join Gupshup at this pivotal juncture across expansion into new products and geographies, and execute breakthrough ideas to meet the burgeoning demand for CPaaS and Conversational AI solutions across the globe,” said Verma.
Hein Schumacher named new Unilever CEO
He replaces Alan Jope who will retire from the company at the end of 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 8:23 AM | 1 min read
FMCG giant Unilever has appointed Hein Schumacher as its new CEO to replace Alan Jope who will retire from the company at the end of 2023. According to the Unilever website, Schumacher was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Unilever PLC in June 2022 and his appointment took effect in October 2022. He is a member of the Audit Committee.
The appointment comes a full circle for Schumacher, who had started his career with Unilever.
Prior to his second stint with the FMCG giant, in 2018, he was the CEO of the Dutch multinational dairy cooperative Koninklijke FrieslandCapina NV. He joined the company in 2014 as its Chief Financial Officer.
Between 2003 and 2014, Schumacher held a variety of executive positions at Kraft Heinz Foods Company. Prior to that, he was Corporate Controller, in Asia and Central America at Ahold NV.
The 51-year-old executive holds a Master's degree in Political Science and International Relations from the University of Amsterdam.
Legends League Cricket appoints Aditi Kaushik as Director Marketing
She has earlier worked with agencies, including Ogilvy TBWA and FCB Ulka
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 2:52 PM | 2 min read
Legends League Cricket (LLC) has announced that the league has appointed Aditi Kaushik as Director Marketing. The appointment is in line with league’s vision to bring in best amongst the Legends sports event across globe. Legends League has announced its new season LLC Masters, which will be played in Qatar from February 27-March 8, 2023
Aditi has over 12 years of experience in brand marketing, planning and communication. She has executed 360 degree end to end campaigns for various product categories in telecom, mobile handsets, FMEG, beauty, makeup and food. She started her career from Ogilvy and worked in global ad agencies like TBWA and FCB Ulka. Aditi has worked on marquee campaign like ‘Ceiling Art’, which has changed the way people started considering fans in their homes.
Overall branding, marketing and communications for launch of water purifier and personal grooming as new product categories in Havells, were undertaken under Aditi’s supervision. Her last project was with Vega Industries in India and she was responsible branding for the complete range of both personal grooming and beauty care accessories category and their entire ATL and BTL campaign.
Aditi Kaushik, Director, Marketing, Legends League Cricket said, “Legends League Cricket is the most followed and loved senior cricket’s league in the world. With the followership of the league across 14 nations, the league is making an impact in term of creating huge opportunities for senior players, along with providing fans with the excitement to see their favourite cricket players in action. I am very excited to be on board and looking forward to working towards building a niche brand identity for LLC. The opportunity of creating a sports brand in India is truly amazing, and It will be an honour working with the incredible and seasoned team of professionals."
Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “Good start is half the job done. 2 seasons behind us, We are placed well in the cricketing World. But we need to maintain our leadership positioning in the space. Thus we are setting our team to not just sustain the position but grow further. A cricket enthusiast and a marketing specialist, Aditi is a good asset to have on board. We welcome Aditi to the team and hope she will be able to deliver on the promise made to our fan base."
B4U appoints Alok Shrivastava to lead digital team
In his last stint at Shemaroo, Shrivastava was handling PNL for digital video platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 2:22 PM | 2 min read
B4U has appointed Alok Shrivastava to lead the digital team. He comes with 16 years of experience of working with companies like Idea Cellular, Tatasky, Saregama and Shemaroo with extensive experience in Digital Monetization. In his last stint at Shemaroo he was handling PNL for digital video platforms.
“As Business head digital, my first focus area is to ensure effective monetization of all the existing digital assets across different platforms followed by venturing into different other content categories with a sharp focus on ROI. I also strongly believe that, well defined processes and business intelligence are the prerequisites for scaling up any business. Therefore, this would be another key focus area,” said Shrivastava.
Mithilesh Champaneri who joins in as Chief People Officer and Head HR has 15 years of experience and most recently was with WPP.
"Human Resources will be a strategic partner to attain Organizational excellence by developing and inspiring the true potential of Company’s Human Capita & providing opportunities for growth, wellbeing & enrichment. We at B4U will also thrive to be certified with Great Place to Work” said Mithilesh.
COO Mandeep Singh said: “At B4U we are always excited to induct disruptive minds that help us drive relevant growth across levels and functions. As we pivot towards our next phase of growth in making B4U a stronger platform for our audiences, trade partners and internal cast members, I am thrilled to welcome Alok Srivastava who joins us as Head - Digital Monetization, Pawan Sharma who will be heading our Revenue function as Chief Revenue Officer and Mithilesh Champaneri who will be heading our Human Resource function as our Chief People Officer. Alok, Pawan and Mithilesh are tremendous professionals with rich domain expertise, strong leadership and people management skills. They will add significant value to our network in their respective roles that prepares the network in its next and robust growth phase. Wishing all of them great success at B4U.”
Vikas Agarwal named Co-Founder and CBO of Credit Fair
Before joining Credit Fair, Agarwal founded an SME-focused NBFC, SSA Finserv in 2019 and served as MD & CEO
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 2:02 PM | 2 min read
Credit Fair, a consumer lending fin-tech start-up, has appointed Vikas Agarwal as its Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this new role, he will lead the Supply of Capital initiatives including partnerships with Co-lending and Independent Financial Advisors (IFAs). In addition, he will also lead strategic alliances (fintech) and merchant relationship developments to accelerate the business growth for Credit Fair. Vikas will be closely working with Aditya Damani, Founder and CEO, Credit Fair.
Before joining Credit Fair, Vikas founded a SME-focused NBFC, SSA Finserv in 2019 and served as MD & CEO. He also founded Shree Krishna Corporate Advisors LLP in 2010, where he advised over 300 SMEs on raising debt worth over Rs. 500 crs. A chartered accountant from ICAI, Agarwal started his career in 2009 with Ernst & Young (EY), India.
Vikas brings to the table over a decade of experience in the financial services sector, especially in business development, debt raise, project finance, working capital finance and advisory to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).
Welcoming Vikas, Aditya Damani, Founder and CEO, Credit Fair said, “Vikas is joining us at an exciting phase of our journey, as we are witnessing a huge demand uptick for credit both at the business and consumer levels. With a proven combination of strategic thinking and strong execution capacity, he will help Credit Fair continue to deliver value to its customers and all the key stakeholders. He will be responsible for driving the operational excellence of the company, thus helping in achieving our mission of enabling Fair Finance for Every Indian!”
Commenting on his appointment, Vikas Agarwal, Cofounder and CBO, Credit Fair said, “I am excited to join Credit Fair and look forward to playing my role in effectively scaling up our credit delivery ecosystem across the country. I believe that the company is making a significant difference in the lives of individuals and small businesses by providing fair and accessible credit. I look forward to working with the team to introduce new-age innovations in financing and capture emerging opportunities such as green financing.”
Sreenivasan Jain moves on from NDTV
The senior journalist was associated with the network since 1995
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 28, 2023 11:29 AM | 2 min read
Senior journalist Sreenivasan Jain has announced his decision to move on from NDTV after close to three decades with the institution. The channel's Group Editor said that he will be stepping down through a Tweet earlier today: "Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade-long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but .. it is what it is. More later."
Jain has been working with NDTV since 1995. He anchors the weekly show Truth vs Hype on NDV 24x7. He was the network's Mumbai bureau chief from 2003-2008 and was briefly the Managing Editor of NDTV's business channel Profit. He has also authored op-ed columns for the Business Standard. He has not announced what his next career move will be.
Jain's tweet was followed by reactions by industry peers:
A big loss for the channel, All the best Vasu!— Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) January 28, 2023
तुम्हारा जान एक युग के अंत जैसा है मेरी जान❤️ कितना कितना शानदार काम किया यार वासु तुमने ..वो सब मिस किया जाएगा। मुझे एक ही अफ़सोस है कि जितना तुमने NDTV के लिए किया, उतना वापस नहीं मिला ..पर क्या ज़बर्दस्त पारी रही यार .. तुम्हारी नई इनिंग और धमाकेदार होगी .. लव यू ❤️— Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) January 28, 2023
Best of luck Sreenivasan. One of the sanest and professional voices on Indian TV- you will be missed deeply by all those who value good journalism.— Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) January 28, 2023
All the best Vasu...— Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) January 28, 2023
All the best, Vasu!— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 28, 2023
Best wishes Vasu sir.— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 28, 2023
Best wishes to you. Will miss your work on NDTV.— Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) January 28, 2023
Jain's exit comes close on the heels of NDTV's acquisition by the Adani Group. Back in November 2022, Ravish Kumar, Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, also stepped down. NDTV Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have also divested most of their shares in NDTV to Gautam Adani's AMG Media Network, which is the single-largest shareholder in NDTV.
Škoda Auto India's Head of Marketing and Head of Sales resign
Top execs Tarun Jha and Ajay Raghuvanshi have reportedly stepped down
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 28, 2023 8:41 AM | 1 min read
Škoda Auto India's Head of Marketing Tarun Jha and Head of Sales (India) Ajay Raghuvanshi have reportedly moved on from the Czech auto company.
News reports say that Jha will be in office till February 17 and Raghuvanshi till March end of this year.
Reports also say that the company has communicated the news of the top executives' exits to its dealer partners.
Jha, who joined the company as DGM of Marketing, has been with Škoda since 2008. Raghuvanshi has previously worked for automakers like Nissan, Hyundai and Honda and joined the company in 2019.
This come at a time when Škoda has been seeing a series of top-level exits. The company reportedly posted its highest-ever sales in the calendar year 2022 and had also appointed a new brand director Petr Šolc. He took over from Zac Hollis who moved on to German carmaker Volkswagen.
Radio Mirchi CEO Prashant Pandey moves on
He will be joining the venture capital space
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 5:10 PM | 1 min read
CEO of Radio Mirchi Prashant Pandey has moved on. He will be joining the venture capital space, he shared.
Sharing the news, Pandey said, “And it’s a wrap! After 23 years, I’m leaving Mirchi….the most exciting brand and company in the World! I can’t thank my lovely team enough-and all who have worked here since the beginning. We’ve together created this awesomeness! I am eternally grateful to the visionary Vineet Jain and to my mentor and first boss Amba Preetham Parigi! Without them, none of this magic would have happened! I’m joining the venture capital space in a small way. I’m sure our paths will cross again.”
e4m had reported the development in October 2022. Then, ENIL had announced that Pandey will retire soon and Yatish Mehrishi will be joining the company back as the new CEO. Pandey will however continue as Managing Director.
“I would thank Prashant for his invaluable contributions to the company and building Brand Mirchi into a power brand over the last 22 years,” Vineet Jain Chairman of ENIL hasd said in a statement then.
