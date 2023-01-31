Gupshup appoints Vartika Verma as Senior Director Global – Marketing

Legends League Cricket (LLC) has announced that the league has appointed Aditi Kaushik as Director Marketing. The appointment is in line with league’s vision to bring in best amongst the Legends sports event across globe. Legends League has announced its new season LLC Masters, which will be played in Qatar from February 27-March 8, 2023

Aditi has over 12 years of experience in brand marketing, planning and communication. She has executed 360 degree end to end campaigns for various product categories in telecom, mobile handsets, FMEG, beauty, makeup and food. She started her career from Ogilvy and worked in global ad agencies like TBWA and FCB Ulka. Aditi has worked on marquee campaign like ‘Ceiling Art’, which has changed the way people started considering fans in their homes.

Overall branding, marketing and communications for launch of water purifier and personal grooming as new product categories in Havells, were undertaken under Aditi’s supervision. Her last project was with Vega Industries in India and she was responsible branding for the complete range of both personal grooming and beauty care accessories category and their entire ATL and BTL campaign.

Aditi Kaushik, Director, Marketing, Legends League Cricket said, “Legends League Cricket is the most followed and loved senior cricket’s league in the world. With the followership of the league across 14 nations, the league is making an impact in term of creating huge opportunities for senior players, along with providing fans with the excitement to see their favourite cricket players in action. I am very excited to be on board and looking forward to working towards building a niche brand identity for LLC. The opportunity of creating a sports brand in India is truly amazing, and It will be an honour working with the incredible and seasoned team of professionals."

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “Good start is half the job done. 2 seasons behind us, We are placed well in the cricketing World. But we need to maintain our leadership positioning in the space. Thus we are setting our team to not just sustain the position but grow further. A cricket enthusiast and a marketing specialist, Aditi is a good asset to have on board. We welcome Aditi to the team and hope she will be able to deliver on the promise made to our fan base."