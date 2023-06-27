Gupshup appoints Mike Donohue as Senior VP-Global Sales

Gupshup.io has announced the appointment of Mike Donohue as Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

Mike joins the management team at Gupshup.io and will be responsible for driving overall sales strategy and execution. He will lead the sales teams across regions, nurture and develop customer relationships, as well as identify products and offerings to grow the business.

He will reinforce Gupshup.io’s vision of helping enterprises build a delightful customer experience using its suite of Conversational Engagement products.

“Mike Donohue has deep domain expertise, global sales experience and has helped organizations scale upto hundreds of millions in revenue. He possesses strong customer empathy and a unique combination of creativity and discipline. I'm confident that he'll help us take sales to the next level by driving revenue growth in a predictable way, something that is really critical for a public company, like Gupshup plans to be,” said Beerud Sheth, CEO and Co-founder, Gupshup.io

Donohue said, "I am thrilled to join the stellar team at Gupshup led by Beerud’s vision of making conversations between brands and their customers fulfilling and delightful. With my experience in sales strategy and building high-performance teams, I look forward to leading Gupshup's sales initiatives worldwide, forging strategic partnerships, and delivering exceptional value to our clients. Together, we will seize new opportunities, expand our global reach, and empower businesses with cutting-edge conversational AI solutions.”

