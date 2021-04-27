Gera Developments strengthens leadership with two key appointments

While Raman Iyer will join as Chief Operating Officer, Priya Adiseshan will be the new Chief People Officer of the company

In a move to bring onboard the best in the industry, Pune-based Gera Developments Pvt Ltd (GDPL) has announced two appointments, Raman Iyer as their new Chief Operating Officer and Priya Adiseshan as their new Chief People Officer.

Raman Iyer has over 25 years of experience in project delivery and is a leading professional in the real estate industry. He has worked with Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd, ASK Property Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd, Oberoi Realty amongst others and is an expert in project execution, asset management and investments pertaining to the real estate and construction sector. Iyer is a Civil Engineer by qualification and holds a Masters in Finance from the prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

Priya Adiseshan has 19 years of experience in HR strategy and policies, Talent Management and Development, and OD (Organisational Development) Interventions. She has worked with Godrej Nature’s Basket and Trent Hypermarket Pvt Ltd – Star Bazaar, among others and is trained in seamless alignment of people strategies with business strategies. Adiseshan holds a Masters in Human Resources Development from Welingkar Institute of Management.

In the announcement of the new appointments, Rohit Gera, MD, Gera Developments, remarked, “Within the next 6 to 9 months, we expect to have an area under development in excess of 6 million sft. With the number of live customers growing exponentially and the accelerated pace of growth, it is important that we streamline the functioning and move forward with more agility and a more empowered team.”

He further added, “At the crux of an empowered team lies a strong HR policy. Over the years, as Gera Developments has evolved, so has the role and strategic importance of HR, and now it has transformed from being a support function to being a partner in business. These two appointments are reflective of Gera Developments’ response to upcoming opportunities and its own journey to the next level of strength and growth.”

As the Chief Operating Officer, Iyer will lead Product Development and Design, Liaison and Approvals, Construction and Common Area Maintenance & Warranty, while as the Chief People Officer, Adiseshan will lead the departments of Human Resources, Administration and Records.

The appointments of Mr Iyer and Ms Adiseshan at its top echelons is a clear sign of GDPL’s thrust towards growth. Most notably, unlike many players in the real estate sector who essentially retain the familial nature of businesses, GDPL has been forthright and pioneering in acquiring and retaining the best of merit and talent at all levels of the organization.

Despite the pandemic and its economic consequences, GDPL has seen growth this year. They have responded by inducing structural improvements to boost professionalism, leadership and motivation and maintain unwavering focus on building a high-performance culture propelling both individual and company growth. As a result, they have successfully retained their GPTW (Great Place to Work) certification for the fourth straight year in a row, being in the top 10 Great Mid-size Places to Work for the past 3 years.

About Gera Developments Pvt. Ltd. (GDPL):

Gera Developments Private Limited, a 50-year, reputed brand, one of the pioneers of the real estate business in Pune, are recognized as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune and Goa, and have now marked its global presence through developments in California, USA.

GDPL prides itself in providing long term enjoyment to customers by having a distinct ‘customer-first’ approach. The philosophy of GDPL is “Let’s Outdo” which rests on the trinity of innovation, transparency and enhancing customer experience. It is at the heart of GDPL’s effort to infuse innovation and transparency in real estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers, while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many ‘firsts’ that stand to GDPLs credit.

The company introduced 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs and provision of Insurance of buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India and the same was mandated by RERA only in 2017. And GDPL has now introduced India’s first & only 7-year warranty in real estate. It has designed and launched the pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes which have revolutionised the real estate sector for both, the developer as well as the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM , SkyVillasTM , and The Imperium series.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App which bring speed, convenience and transparency to the buyer and enhance customer experience. GDPL has also recently launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral programme providing multiple benefits, offers and community engagement opportunities to their existing and new customers.

The company places utmost emphasis on delivering value-added experiences to customers and is driven by trust, quality, customer first, and innovation. The projects are designed around the evolving needs of their customers. The company has won several national and international awards on both the product and service fronts. GDPL also continues to be certified as ‘India's Great Mid-size Workplaces’ by Great Places to Work (GPTW) Institute, for the fourth straight year in row.

GDPL envisions to bring out the best of real estate in India. As it redefines new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing and brand building, it is consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders, and raising the bar for the industry.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)