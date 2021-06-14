G Dhananjayan to head Tamil content for SonyLIV

He will now helm Tamil content in Indian and in international markets

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 14, 2021 11:58 AM
Dhananjayan

Sony Pictures Network India has roped in G Dhananjayan as head of Tamil content, digital business for SonyLIV. He brings in 25 years of experience, working for film production, marketing and distribution across regional language portfolios. 

In the new role, he will helm Tamil content launch and drive the platform's efforts to improve reach to audiences who prefer regional programming. 

Prior to joining SPNI, Dhananjayan was with Blue Ocean Films and Television Academy. 

He has previously worked for Kansai-Nerolac Paints, Saregama-HMV, Airtel, Vodafone, Moser Baer and Disney-UTV.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Sony pictures network india SonyLiv Kansai Nerolac SPNI G Dhananjayan Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
Dipankar Sanyal

Dipankar Sanyal to take charge of Madison Retail Paradigm
1 hour ago

dentsu

Dentsu International launches Sports Marketing Unit in India
1 hour ago

kV

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi ropes in Kanishka Vashisht as ECD
2 hours ago