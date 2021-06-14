G Dhananjayan to head Tamil content for SonyLIV

He will now helm Tamil content in Indian and in international markets

Sony Pictures Network India has roped in G Dhananjayan as head of Tamil content, digital business for SonyLIV. He brings in 25 years of experience, working for film production, marketing and distribution across regional language portfolios.

In the new role, he will helm Tamil content launch and drive the platform's efforts to improve reach to audiences who prefer regional programming.

Prior to joining SPNI, Dhananjayan was with Blue Ocean Films and Television Academy.

He has previously worked for Kansai-Nerolac Paints, Saregama-HMV, Airtel, Vodafone, Moser Baer and Disney-UTV.

