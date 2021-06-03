Former Victoria’s Secret President & CEO Sharen Jester Turney joins Clovia as Advisor

Clovia, an Indian brand for women’s innerwear, loungewear, and personal care, today announced that Sharen Jester Turney, Former Victoria’s Secret President & CEO will come on board as an Advisor to the company. Sharen Jester Turney is currently a board member & advisor to several Global Retail & Technology brands and philanthropic organizations. Her expertise and advisory roles span the globe including London-based Marks and Spencer, Gloria Jeans in Russia, Cosmo Lady in China, Sweden-based global brand Happy Socks, Alliance Data, and NewStore Omnichannel platform, in the USA to name a few. Sharen was president and chief executive officer of the global lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret for nearly two decades.

Clovia has been a key player in the Indian direct-to-consumer space which has been scaling profitably on the back of extensive use of technology & data in all its business areas. To address the vast customer base across India, Clovia has worked on disrupting the innerwear supply chain and distribution through advanced tech adaptation and re-inventing the product development process. These factors have helped the brand scale its multi-channel and multi-category footprint with extreme capital efficiency ensuring high customer delight.

The brand is centered toward the philosophy of joy and focusing on the concept of right size / fit, personalized boutique and building intimate relationships with its customers. Today, Clovia brand sits on a treasure trove of over 140 mn data points from it’s 3 mn users that continuously helps designers iterate on designs and fits. Tracking at 100% growth in just 6 months, Clovia continues to scale quickly and profitably.

“As Clovia continues to scale the business to the next level, we will benefit exponentially from Sharen’s rich experience of building products, customer-centric processes and most importantly, brands that transcend borders and extend beyond the lingerie category.” said Pankaj Vermani, CEO, Clovia. “Inviting her as an advisor is in line with Clovia’s constant effort to bring international products and experience to the Indian consumer. We are excited and confident that Sharen’s global experience of building iconic brands in the past will strengthen our efforts in elevating Clovia's vision of blending Indian sensibilities with international best practices and product solutions. We are looking forward to having her support across functions of business strategy, category expansion like personal care, market insights, strengthening of brand positioning & experience, and international expansion.”

Speaking on this recent alliance, Sharen Jester Turney further added, “The growth opportunity in front of Clovia is vast, which makes me excited to be a part of the Clovia team. The talent at Clovia is unique, and the team’s customer-centric approach combined with their ability to render an ultimate customer experience backed with innovation and technology makes them stay ahead of the competition and build a global success story in the coming years. Clovia’s intent of addressing all body shapes & sizes across categories and the most intimate requirements of customers across metros to Tier 2 & 3 towns is awe-inspiring. Their zeal and constant innovation in technology and product expansion will soon help them in expanding their footprint to the International market.”

Clovia is a direct-to-consumer women’s inner-wear, loungewear, athleisure and personal care brand focused on addressing key pain points for millennial women. With this latest alliance, the company will get a strong push in adapting & building an innovative culture.

