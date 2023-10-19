Rakul Preet, Ginni Kapoor headline Enamor’s‘ Fabulous Brides’ campaign
The campaign has been conceptualised by Publicis Worldwide India and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate
Publicis Worldwide India and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate have come up with an integrated campaign, ‘Fabulous Brides’, which showcases Enamor’s latest lingerie collection for soon-to-be brides.
The campaign portrays a wide spectrum of brides who come from diverse backgrounds and are at different stages of their lives. It features actor Rakul Preet, who has also endorsed Enamor’s Athleisure campaign, and influencer Ginni Kapoor.
The latest campaign will be rolled out via out-of-home, in-store branding and digital channels. Shitu Patil, Head of Art and Executive Creative Director, said, “Enamor’s ‘Fabulous Brides’ is an ode to today’s modern woman. Unlike earlier times when the brides looked the same, today’s modern bride has own unique personality and wants to look, feel and express her best authentic self on her wedding day. With a beautiful Bridal Collection designed to cater to all types of brides and complete their trousseau needs, ‘Fabulous Brides’ is a celebration of this individuality. Be it wearing sports shoes under a lehenga or not confining to the social
norms of being a particular size. Totally comfortable in her skin (and lingerie) today’s self-assured woman celebrates all her quirks & whims with equal elan as she makes her self-vows to live, love and be her most authentic self on her big day.”
Prachi Bali, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate expressed, "Enamor has always been committed to delivering premium quality
products to women in India, and now with a line dedicated to fabulous brides, we aim to strategically generate strengthened expectations for their upcoming product launches among the audiences. With a digital-first campaign our collective efforts seek to elevate Enamor's position in the market and cater to the evolving needs of discerning online Indian consumers."
Sandra Daniels, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Enamor, added, “Our new Campaign –‘Fabulous Brides’ captures the rich diversity of our weddings and allows every bride to see herself represented and celebrated in the world of bridal fashion. It gives them the freedom to choose their perfect Enamor lingerie that complements their distinct style as well as needs. The campaign encourages brides to make their vows of self- love as they embark on this new journey, reminding them that they should continue celebrating their own kind of fabulous. A powerful message there! And yet another fantastic campaign delivered by Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate and Publicis Worldwide India teams.”
Wow! Momo's unveils Durga Puja campaign
The campaign honours everyday heroes
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 10:40 AM | 3 min read
Wow! Momo's has unveiled a campaign that talks about honouring everyday heroes this Durga Puja.
Wow! Momo, Wow! China, and Wow! Chicken have collectively embarked on a profound journey to redefine the intricate significance of bahons within our daily existence, "Wow! Bahon” ("Bahon" refers to divine mounts or vehicles used by gods and goddesses in Hindu mytholo- gy.) This initiative celebrates the Bahons of our everyday lives – the dedicated individuals who tirelessly transport us, whether it's our delivery personnel, rickshaw pullers, or drivers. "Wow! Bahon" creatively bridges the divine and the mundane, recognizing the godly bahons that carry our deities during festivities and the earthly bahons who carry us through our daily routines.
In Hindu mythology, the gods and goddesses have their divine bahons or vehicles – Durga Ma rides upon a Lion, Lord Ganesha on a Mouse, Lord Kartik on a Peacock, Devi Lakshmi on an Owl, and Devi Saraswati on a Swan. These divine bahons symbolize the connection between the divine and the mortal realm. Similarly, the Wow! Bahon campaign brings to light the remarkable connection between our everyday heroes and the deities they serve.
The "Wow! Bahon" campaign intertwines these two worlds seamlessly, highlighting the parallel between the divine and the human bahons. As the campaign unfolds, it beautifully showcases how our everyday Bahons are as vital to our lives as the divine bahons are to the gods and goddesses.
Muralikrishnan, the CMO and co-founder of Wow! Momo Foods Pvt. Ltd., expressed his thoughts on the campaign, saying, " The 'Wow! Bahon' campaign harmoniously unites the divine and the every day, exalting those who exemplify the utmost dedication to service in our contemporary society.
These unsung heroes, including the devoted food delivery personnel, alongside the unwavering cab drivers, rickshaw operators, auto-rickshaw drivers, and bus drivers, exemplify the pinnacle of service.
Much like the divine Bahons of Hindu mythology that carry gods and goddesses, these individuals elevate the quality of our lives, ensuring seamless daily functioning. Their unwavering commitment to service is a testament to the noblest of human endeavors, deserving our utmost admiration and gratitude. This campaign reveres this exquisite parallel and extols the profound importance of acknowledging and honoring those who embody the good in our communities."
Kanchan Datta, the Founder & CEO of Inner Circle Advertising India Pvt. Ltd., the creative master- mind behind the campaign, added, " At Inner Circle Advertising, we realised that there existed a whole community of unsung heroes on whose shoulders rested the entire ecosystem of this 4-day extravaganza. From rented car drivers to delivery boys to sales promoters to hand-drawn rickshaw pullers, there existed thousands of people who strove tirelessly day and night to make our lives comfortable. Without them, there would be no pujo. So, we made them the central part of our brand narrative, celebrating them and likening them to the animals on whom Durga and the family make their journey to our mortal realm."
This campaign creatively encapsulates the spirit of Durga Puja while acknowledging the invaluable role that Bahons play in both our daily lives and during the festivities.
Omnicom Group Q3 revenue stands at $3,578 mn
The group has registered 2.5% organic revenue growth in Asia Pacific
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 9:50 AM | 1 min read
Omnicom Group has registered organic revenue growth of 3.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Omnicom's revenue for Q3 stood at $3,578 millions as compared to $3,443 in the same quarter last financial year.
The group's organic growth by region in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 was as follows: 2.7% for the United States, 5.7% for Euro Markets & Other Europe, 4.4% for the United Kingdom, 19.2% for Latin America, and 2.5% for Asia Pacific.
"We are pleased with our strong organic revenue growth of 3.3%, with notable performances in our Advertising & Media, Precision Marketing, and Healthcare disciplines. Our year-to-date organic growth of 4.0% remains in line with our full-year expectations, which reflects the resiliency of our business even in periods of economic uncertainty," said John Wren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Omnicom.
"Omnicom continued to post strong profitability and earnings growth in the quarter, and our recent business wins validate the benefits of our client strategy in this rapidly evolving marketplace. We are very well positioned for a recovery in business conditions, with a strong balance sheet and leading creativity in all of our service disciplines."
Merger at WPP: Is consolidation the key to move forward?
Several industry leaders found the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R as VML as the need of the hour
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 8:32 AM | 5 min read
On Tuesday, London-based WPP took the industry by surprise as it announced the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R to create “VML”. VML is expected to be the largest creative agency in the world with 30,000 employees across 64 markets.
Interestingly, the twin creative agencies were themselves the products of momentous mergers by WPP in 2018. On Wednesday, their websites displayed the integration update.
Wunderman Thompson (WT) – or what was J Walter Thompson (JWT) – first set up its India office in a room at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai about 90 years ago. Considered one of the oldest in the world, JWT catered to top brands like General Motors, Colgate-Palmolive, Dell, Ford, Microsoft and Coca-Cola.
In 2018, WPP merged creative shop Young & Rubicam with digital ad firm VML to form VMLY&R. The same year, WPP also combined J. Walter Thompson with digital agency Wunderman to create Wunderman Thompson.
Consolidation is the norm
The merger has come at a time when advertisers are trying to cut ad dollars by all means amidst challenging economic conditions. This has created pressure on the creative advertising ecosystem globally. Entry of generative AI, which creates scores of campaigns, images and videos in seconds, has made it harder for creative agencies.
Nevertheless, mergers are not new to the advertising world. WPP itself has been at the forefront of mergers and acquisitions in the last decade. As per Statica, between 2016 and 2020, Dentsu was the leader in M&A deals, having made 98, followed by WPP with 68 and Accenture with 40 deals.
“The agency seems to have resumed its rationalization of agency brands,” said an industry expert.
Other big networks are also undergoing a churn. For instance, Japan-based Dentsu International merged its agencies such as DentsuMB, 360i and Isobar a year ago to launch a new global creative network- Dentsu Creative.
“Publicis and IPG Mediabrands have also brought most of their agencies under one roof over the last few years. In some cases, one person is leading several agencies. For instance, Dheeraj Sinha, who quit Publicis Group a month ago, was heading five agencies - Leo Burnett, BBH India, Publicis Business, Publicis Health and Leo Burnett Orchard,” a senior executive pointed out.
Even as some of the biggest integration efforts have not yielded the expected results, industry experts feel that consolidation and integration is the key to moving forward.
“Expect more such integrations and mergers in the coming year as the macroeconomic situation continues to be uncertain due to multiple factors including Israel-Palestine and Russia-Ukraine wars and inflation,” an industry veteran said.
As per a report from GroupM, the media arm of WPP, India’s ad revenue is expected to grow by a subdued 12% to $17.3 billion in 2023 against the initial projection of 16.8%.
Diversification of creative work
The work of advertising agencies has been increasingly expanding and diversifying over the last few years. They are not just making television, print or radio commercials anymore.
Digital advertising has grown exponentially over the years, currently accounting for nearly 45 percent of advertising spend in India. With the evolution of social media, eCommerce, OTT and other new media platforms, digital emerged as the biggest disruptor in 2020, followed by generative AI that came in 2022.
Manish Bhatt, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, shared, “Historically, the core of the creative agency was the idea. The media was there to support that idea. Now, there is too much fragmentation in the media, and the frequency of media consumption has gone up over the past few years. Demand for Data and technology has surged like never before. Marketers are anxious and the average period of communication between a marketer and creative agency has been reduced from a few months to a few days, sometimes just one day.”
WPP has been trying to include technology, e-commerce and data consulting as its way forward. The company hopes to make it easier for marketers to access such different services by putting them under the same roof.
As for Ambi Parameswaran, an independent brand strategist, WPP’s move is symptomatic of the serious disruptions in the MarCom space. “Accenture is a serious player on the one end. At the other end are the nimble small start-up MarCom agencies. And the tech majors who want to have the cake and eat it. Exciting times indeed.”
Meanwhile, the news of the merger came as a shock to some experts in the industry.
Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner at Enormous, said, “I do feel sad about the loss of a brand name that used to have the biggest presence in the country. People wanted to go and work for such large organizations with a lot of rigour in terms of brand building.”
Amer Jaleel, Founder of Curativity, echoed the sentiments, “I was really saddened and heart-broken to hear of the extinguishing of the WT brand. I’m sure the bosses at WPP have thought long and hard and surely have taken what is called a future-facing decision.”
WPP leaders in India remained tight-lipped over the development.
Indian leadership
While Jon Cook has been appointed VML's Global CEO, the agency has not yet announced its leadership in India. Wunderman Thomspon is currently being headed by Shamsuddin Jasani, CEO South Asia, and VMLY&R by Saurabh Saksena, CEO-India.
Coca-Cola’s Pujo campaign is about the joy of shared meals and festivities
The 'Coke-er Shaathe Roj, Pujo’r Mahabhoj' film is created by Ogilvy
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 6:51 PM | 2 min read
As India gears up for the vibrant and spirited festivities of Durga Puja, Coca-Cola in India has announced its new festive campaign, “Coke-er Shaathe Roj, Pujo’r Mahabhoj”. The campaign is dedicated to celebrating the grandeur of Pujo, with a special focus on the joy of shared meals and festivities over a delicious Coke. The campaign's name, “Coke-er Shaathe Roj, Pujo’r Mahabhoj”, translates to 'Pujo's grand food/festivities along with a Coke,’ encapsulating the essence of the campaign.
The film is built on a diverse backdrop of five days of Durga Puja celebrations, where the cities gorge on lights, love, delicacies and unlock new friendships. To convey this idea with creativity and artistry, Coca-Cola launched an interesting, animated film titled 'THALA HOPPING’. The story unfolds on the surface of a table where an illustrated character comes to life as a chilled Coke is placed along with the sumptuous delights. The film charts the character’s journey of pandal hopping across the length of the table, offering a glimpse into a montage of special moments that will be created during the festival.
The campaign actively embraces and promotes art, music, and food, establishing a significant presence of Coke in cultural and culinary domains. Kolkata is already witnessing the colourful illustrations of Coke and food adorning its streets.
Commenting on the exciting new campaign, Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca‑Cola India and South-West Asia, “Coca-Cola has always endeavoured to become a part of India’s cultural fabric. Our Durga Puja campaign is a passionate attempt to blend into the rich canvas of the ethnic traditions of Bengal. The heartening reception of our film has left us humbled and more committed than ever to continue celebrating and becoming an integral part of such diverse and vibrant cultural experiences.”
“Pujo is so much more than kaash phool, kolakuli and a customary Durga Puja jingle. It is a melting pot of flavours, characters and quirks. We didn’t just want to make a piece of communication that celebrates the generally accepted cliches of Pujo. For us, the real magic of Pujo lies in the minute brush strokes, the intricate moments of love and camaraderie. This film offers an unconventional perspective to Durga Puja celebrations. Seen yet unseen.”, remarked Sujoy Roy, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy.
This 360-degree campaign will be aired on social & other mediums, while the visuals have been integrated on-ground, for in-store experiences, out-of-home advertising, and print ads for comprehensive brand visibility.
TVC for Doritos Dinamita promises blast in every bite
The launch campaign is planned across multiple platforms
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 5:13 PM | 2 min read
Doritos has unveiled a new TVC campaign to introduce its new launch – Doritos Dinamita.
Bringing to life the snack’s ‘explosive’ format, the film features a bunch of campers who are stranded in the middle of nowhere but saved by the bold move of the youngest in the group. As the campers desperately wait to be rescued for over two days, they fail to get the attention of the chopper hovering over them. Just then, the youngest of the lot stumbles on the last packet of Doritos Dinamita in his backpack. Looking at the dynamite shape and explosive flavour of the chip, he has a ‘eureka’ moment. He crunches on the chip to create an explosion that diverts the chopper back to the campsite, successfully rescuing all of them.
Speaking on the new film, Pranshu Sahni, Category Lead, Doritos, PepsiCo India, “At Doritos, we have always our consumer at the centre of our communication, connecting with them through our innovative products and bold storytelling. While the all-new Doritos Dinamita perfectly embodies the boldness of the consumer it's designed for, we wanted to amplify its crunch with a compelling narrative. Through our film, we’ve not only highlighted the ‘explosive’ nature of the product, but also our strong believe in bold self-expression.”
Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director, Leo Burnett said, “New Doritos Dinamita is shaped like a dynamite and has a fiery taste, this gave rise to the idea of ‘Har Bite Mein Blast’. Our film dramatizes this idea in the brand’s signature style of humour. The film will be followed up with an extensive integrated campaign that will play up the blast aspect of the product."
Not limited to a TVC, the Doritos Dinamita ‘Har Bite Mein Blast’ campaign will be brought to life through a robust 360-degree surround campaign.
Hrithik Roshan unveils Ferrero’s festive pack in new TVC
Hrithik Roshan explains that the collection is exquisitely designed and crafted
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 3:18 PM | 1 min read
Inspired by Italian pastry expertise, made with passion and infinite attention to quality, Ferrero Collection has a selection of the signature Ferrero range of products: Ferrero Rocher®, Raffaello®, and Ferrero Rondnoir.
Ferrero India Private Limited has announced the launch of ‘Ferrero Collection, a gifting pack for the festive occasions. The campaign for the pack features actor Hrithik Roshan who explains that the collection is exquisitely designed, crafted, and curated to stand out from the rest.
Zoher Kapuswala, Head of Marketing at Ferrero Pralines said, “India has a long-standing custom of gifting during festivals and special occasions. With the premium gifting market on the rise, today’s consumers are looking for novel premium gifting options that create lasting impressions and Ferrero Collection is the perfect gift choice. The luxurious set and select assortment of different products in the Ferrero Collection are ideal for consumers looking for a premium gift for their loved ones.”
