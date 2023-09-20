Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: How brands welcomed Bappa this year

Babycare company, Johnson’s® Baby has launched an innovative augmented reality (AR) innovation to enable mums to know and discover more about its 100% baby-safe ingredients1. Mums can simply visit a key retail outlet across cities to experience the real time interactive experience using AR and see what’s inside a Johnson’s® Baby product, its ingredients and their role. With this launch, India becomes the first market globally to experience the AR innovation across certain key Johnson’s® Baby products, which will be gradually scaled to global markets.

Last month, Johnson’s® Baby launched its latest marketing campaign, ‘Promise, Pehle Pal Se’ which captured the brand’s unwavering commitment to help protect baby's delicate skin from day 1 with products 'Designed with Only (Sirf aur Sirf) “Baby Safe Ingredients”. As a brand which has partnered with parents for generations, Johnson’s® Baby recognises their promise to help protect their baby from day 1. With Johnson’s® Baby’s AR innovation, the brand partners with mums and dads in their parenthood journey to make informed decisions to safeguard their baby's skin.

Guided by a mission to create the safest baby products, Johnson's® Baby brings decades of knowledge and science, building a strong foundation to choose Only ‘Baby safe’ ingredients to help protect the delicate skin of a baby. The brand has constantly raised the bar in baby care by creating most advanced formulas by choosing only the safest ingredients. Only 2% ingredients used in personal care industry are able to meet Johnson’s® Baby global standards of safety and purity which are in baby care products. Its products are backed by rigorous scientific research, with formulas tested by doctors (paediatricians & dermatologists) and have ‘No harmful chemicals’ including parabens, sulphates, dyes etc.

Commenting on the brand’s latest efforts to bring product transparency, Mr. Manoj Gadgil, Business Unit Head & VP Marketing – Kenvue said, “Our new initiative is rooted in deep consumer insights which indicate that that every mom wants to do their best and use only the safest products, however we realise that very few mums understand which ingredients go inside products and are safe for babies.

At Johnson’s® Baby, it is important to us that parents feel confident on what they choose to use on their babies’ skin. We believe that it is only possible when they have complete transparency and information. As pioneers in baby skincare, Johnson’s® Baby has always designed products to protect a baby’s delicate skin. To further strengthen trust amongst parents and to help deliver their biggest promise to their baby, we have reimagined our packaging and paired it with an innovative AR technology. This offers complete transparency to parents bringing alive the purposeful ingredients that we use and the science behind their usage."

Johnson’s® Baby has launched a digital film which captures insights from mothers on the need for baby Safe ingredients while showcasing brand’s commitment to providing them a superior experience with Johnson’s® latest packaging and AR innovation. To drive awareness and connect with consumers, the brand is creating on-ground experiences to bring alive the AR technology across 25000 retail outlets across India . The brand is also planning interactive meets with influencers and mommy communities to share with them the new technology which will help their followers to confidently choose the safest baby products for their babies.

This initiative by Johnson's® Baby marks a new era in baby care, aligned to evolving needs of modern parents. Johnson’s® Baby aims to empower parents with the information they need, building a foundation of trust and care that lasts a lifetime.