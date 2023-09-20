Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: How brands welcomed Bappa this year
Our pick of the best creatives in honour of the 'Vignaharata'
The God of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha is paying our homes a visit for his annual ten-day sojourn. Streets and houses are decked up to welcome the elephant-headed deity. Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, which falls on September 19 this year, is an opportunity for people to come together in Bappa’s name and pray for his blessings. On this pious occasion, brands have also paid their respect to the beloved deity with beautiful creatives. Here are some of the best ones this year.
Akasa Air
HDFC
Oral B
Tide
ENO
inTeam
Oxemberg
Sunbay
Anthinaturals
Embark
Unischolars
PayU
Pogo TV
APL Apollo
Discovery Kids
Cartoon Network
Tata Play
Cadini
Sports Gurukul
Marimbula
Swiggy
Zomato
Uber India
Amul
Parle
McDonalds
Burger King
Pizza Hut
Netflix
Prime Video
Tata Cliq
Myntra
MG Motor
Dalmia Cement
Shalimar Paints
Mamy Poko
Jogler
Suryakumar Yadav shows off his edgy side in new Lenskart ad
The TVC samples the song 'Dhaakad hain' from the film Dangal
By e4m Staff | Sep 19, 2023 6:00 PM | 3 min read
Lenskart, the leading eyewear brand has unveiled a powerful ad film featuring cricket sensation Suryakumar Yadav. It takes the viewers on a journey of suspense and anticipation leaving them on the edge of their seats. The ad film serves as a powerful testament to the belief – “When you have faith in yourself, there are no limits to what you can achieve”. More than an advertisement, it is a reflection of Lenskart’s core ethos as a brand - a belief in the power of self-confidence and individuality. The tagline “Lenskart Dhaakad Hai” encapsulates the central theme of the TVC.
Set in the vibrant backdrop of an Indian alley, the film begins with youngsters being engrossed in a game of cricket. A menacing bowler takes down a batsman, leading to an intense celebration. However, when the next batsman (Surya Kumar Yadav) walks into the field, a sense of panic and fear grips the entire team. The tension escalates as Surya Kumar Yadav wears his Lenskart glasses. What follows is a thrilling sequence of events that culminates into a heart-pounding cricket match, with Surya Kumar Yadav’s extraordinary swing of the bat ending it.
Commenting on the TVC Ramneek Khurana, Co-Founder & India CEO, Lenskart adds “I have always believed that advertising is at its best when it remains true to itself and, more importantly, to the people it speaks to. With this ad film, we have strived to convey our unwavering commitment to empowering individuals to be their authentic selves and break free from the shackles of self-doubt. That’s precisely what our aim is with the introduction of ‘Dhaakad Hai’ - a spirit that encourages you to pursue your dream relentlessly”
Suryakumar Yadav adds "I'm thrilled to be part of this ad film, which embodies the values of self-belief and individuality. I hope it encourages everyone to embrace their authentic selves and proudly showcase how truly Dhaakad they are to the world."In a world where self-doubt can often hold people back, Lenskart’s new TVC stands out as a beacon of inspiration. It encourages everyone to shed their insecurities, embrace their true selves and pursue their dream fearlessly. The TVC beautifully illustrates how, like in a game of cricket and in the game of life too, it is essential to trust oneself. Lenskart has always gravitated towards driving this belief - by giving their audience access to high quality eyewear at great prices or by equipping them with specialized eyewear - reinforcing the brand’s philosophy of being undeterred and bold.
DaMENSCH celebrates the softer side of masculinity
The 30-day campaign titled #SoSoft comprises 3 quirky films
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 4:55 PM | 2 min read
D2C essential menswear brand DaMENSCH has launched a new campaign titled #SoSoft, which throws light on some rarely acknowledged facets of men. While men have traditionally been considered an epitome of strength and toughness, we often tend to overlook or ignore their emotional and vulnerable sides. The 30-day campaign by DaMENSCH encourages men to own their ‘soft’ side, capturing it accurately in a series of videos released as part of the drive.
“Instead of being preachy about the issue, the campaign appears funny and humorous, even as it asserts that it’s perfectly alright to not hold up for once. In the campaign videos, men can be seen getting emotional, even crying, on instances like Team India winning a cricket match, thereby donning their vulnerable self without any inhibition,” said DaMENSCH co-founder Anurag Saboo, adding that #SoSoft #MustBeDamensch takes a cue from its flagship ethos of offering essential menswear that are super soft and comfortable.
Owning ‘soft’ when it comes to innerwear, DaMENSCH kickstarted the campaign on September 1, 2023, and it would be sustained for a month’s time till September 30, 2023, with amplification on different platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. A total of three videos are slated to be released during the course of the campaign, each driving across the point that men may also get over emotional on seemingly normal situations, especially when the essentials they sport allow them to feel soft.
This comes just months after DaMENSCH initiated the #MadeForAdults campaign, which urged men to give up less-than-functional innerwear and instead opt for superior quality along with effortless comfort. The multi-dimensional campaign aimed to celebrate everything adult, for instance growing up from funny boxer shorts.
Johnson’s® Baby reiterates promise to mums in new AR-enabled campaign
The innovation will allow parents to know more about its 100% baby-safe products
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 2:54 PM | 4 min read
Babycare company, Johnson’s® Baby has launched an innovative augmented reality (AR) innovation to enable mums to know and discover more about its 100% baby-safe ingredients1. Mums can simply visit a key retail outlet across cities to experience the real time interactive experience using AR and see what’s inside a Johnson’s® Baby product, its ingredients and their role. With this launch, India becomes the first market globally to experience the AR innovation across certain key Johnson’s® Baby products, which will be gradually scaled to global markets.
Last month, Johnson’s® Baby launched its latest marketing campaign, ‘Promise, Pehle Pal Se’ which captured the brand’s unwavering commitment to help protect baby's delicate skin from day 1 with products 'Designed with Only (Sirf aur Sirf) “Baby Safe Ingredients”. As a brand which has partnered with parents for generations, Johnson’s® Baby recognises their promise to help protect their baby from day 1. With Johnson’s® Baby’s AR innovation, the brand partners with mums and dads in their parenthood journey to make informed decisions to safeguard their baby's skin.
Guided by a mission to create the safest baby products, Johnson's® Baby brings decades of knowledge and science, building a strong foundation to choose Only ‘Baby safe’ ingredients to help protect the delicate skin of a baby. The brand has constantly raised the bar in baby care by creating most advanced formulas by choosing only the safest ingredients. Only 2% ingredients used in personal care industry are able to meet Johnson’s® Baby global standards of safety and purity which are in baby care products. Its products are backed by rigorous scientific research, with formulas tested by doctors (paediatricians & dermatologists) and have ‘No harmful chemicals’ including parabens, sulphates, dyes etc.
Commenting on the brand’s latest efforts to bring product transparency, Mr. Manoj Gadgil, Business Unit Head & VP Marketing – Kenvue said, “Our new initiative is rooted in deep consumer insights which indicate that that every mom wants to do their best and use only the safest products, however we realise that very few mums understand which ingredients go inside products and are safe for babies.
At Johnson’s® Baby, it is important to us that parents feel confident on what they choose to use on their babies’ skin. We believe that it is only possible when they have complete transparency and information. As pioneers in baby skincare, Johnson’s® Baby has always designed products to protect a baby’s delicate skin. To further strengthen trust amongst parents and to help deliver their biggest promise to their baby, we have reimagined our packaging and paired it with an innovative AR technology. This offers complete transparency to parents bringing alive the purposeful ingredients that we use and the science behind their usage."
Johnson’s® Baby has launched a digital film which captures insights from mothers on the need for baby Safe ingredients while showcasing brand’s commitment to providing them a superior experience with Johnson’s® latest packaging and AR innovation. To drive awareness and connect with consumers, the brand is creating on-ground experiences to bring alive the AR technology across 25000 retail outlets across India . The brand is also planning interactive meets with influencers and mommy communities to share with them the new technology which will help their followers to confidently choose the safest baby products for their babies.
This initiative by Johnson's® Baby marks a new era in baby care, aligned to evolving needs of modern parents. Johnson’s® Baby aims to empower parents with the information they need, building a foundation of trust and care that lasts a lifetime.
Oraimo ropes in Mrunal Thakur
The move is aimed at broadening the horizon of the brand
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 2:40 PM | 2 min read
oraimo, a smart accessories brand, has announced their association with actress Mrunal Thakur.
“This move comes in a stride to broaden horizons and oraimo is proud to associate with Mrunal Thakur. Since her debut in 2017 in films, her journey has been marked by unwavering success and iconic characters that she has breathed life into from Sonia in Love Sonia to Sira Mahalakshmi in Sita Ramam,” read a press release.
“Mrunal Thakur's collaboration with oraimo heralds a new era for the brand. This partnership underscores that smart accessories transcend mere technology; they enrich our lives in meaningful ways,” it stated further.
oraimo's Brand Head, Mr. Sachin Kapoor, expressed, "Our journey has always revolved around innovation, reinvigorating tech experiences. Joining forces with Mrunal Thakur showcases our belief in tech that complements personal style. This partnership reaffirms our dedication to tailoring tech to suit our lives."
Sharing her thoughts, Mrunal Thakur stated, "Teaming up with oraimo, a brand that is taking immense leaps in the space of personal technology and smart accessories is thrilling for me to be in such a space. They’re all about unleashing unstoppable sound and spirit, delivering exceptional experiences to people. I'm excited to join the oraimo family and introduce their offerings to the world. It’s an exciting world of matching smart technology with style, and I can't wait to present to the world the great product offerings that oraimo has to offer”.
Jyotika roped in as brand ambassador of Sunfeast Marie Light
The South star has featured in a TVC that underscores the importance of 'lighter moments making stronger couples'
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 1:48 PM | 3 min read
Sunfeast Marie Light, from ITC, has announced Jyotika as its new Brand Ambassador. This partnership celebrates the relaunch of Sunfeast Marie Light in Tamil Nadu with a fresh and a TVC featuring Jyotika. The campaign not only highlights the biscuit’s crunchier and tastier attributes, it also underscores the emotional payoff – advocating for a strong team between a couple. The tagline, "Light Moments Make a Strong Team" brings out the importance of light moments spent between husband and wife which are vital for a strong bond between them.
The core message of the campaign, "Strong Teams: Born from Light Moments between Couples”, beautifully encapsulates the essence of Sunfeast Marie Light. The brand's goal is to underscore the significance of treasuring those uncomplicated, delightful moments in our lives, particularly those shared between couples, which foster deeper connections with those we love dearly.
Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, said, "We are delighted to have the incredibly talented and well- celebrated Jyotika as the face of Sunfeast Marie Light. The purpose of Sunfeast Marie Light is to help create a strong team in every household in Tamil Nadu, which can happen when couples spend quality time with each other over a cup of tea and Sunfeast Marie Light biscuits. It’s like a dugout moment where couples come together, reflect, share and re-energize for the everyday race.”
Jyotika, known for her charismatic on-screen presence and her genuine, relatable persona, shared her thoughts on the association. She said, "It is a privilege for me to join the Sunfeast Marie Light family. The brand's focus of cherishing light moments to build strong connections between husband and wife resonates deeply with me. Sunfeast Marie Light beautifully encapsulates the essence of these moments, and I am thrilled to embark on this journey with them."
The new TVC of Sunfeast Marie Light unfolds a heartwarming narrative, underscoring the significance of light moments in strengthening relationships. Jyotika's character is depicted as a multitasking wife, initially feeling overwhelmed by unexpected guests and the responsibilities that come with it. However, the tension melts away when her husband, inspired by the Sunfeast Marie Light biscuits, steps in to help, offering her a biscuit with a gentle reminder to take things lightly. This simple act of love and support transforms the situation, and Jyotika acknowledges the strength of their partnership with a smile. The TVC beautifully captures the essence of the brand's message: "When life gets tense, light moments like these bring us closer. Sunfeast Marie Light. Light Moments Make a Strong Team”. It highlights how sharing light moments can strengthen the bond between loved ones, making Sunfeast Marie Light biscuits an integral part of these cherished experiences.
Sunfeast Marie Light's relaunch promises to rekindle fond memories and create new ones with its range of crunchier and tastier biscuits that perfectly complement tea or coffee breaks. The campaign will be launched across various media platforms, including television, digital and print.
ASICS brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor celebrates fitness & fashion
Kapoor visited the Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh to mark her debut as the ASICS India representative
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 1:26 PM | 2 min read
Shraddha Kapoor, actor and ASICS Brand Ambassador visited ASICS Store at Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh on 17th September 2023.
The event marked Kapoor's debut appearance as the brand ambassador for ASICS India.
The event commenced with immense excitement as the talented actor interacted with her adoring fans, setting the stage for a memorable evening. The highlight of the evening was her in-person meet up opportunity that fans got at the ASICS store in the Nexus Elante Mall where she was also seen trying the new range of fitness and lifestyle products.
Reflecting on the success of the event, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India & South Asia, expressed, "We are thrilled to introduce Shraddha Kapoor as ASICS India's brand ambassador in the vibrant city of Chandigarh. This city has always held a special place in our hearts, and it is undeniably a key market for us. The city's enthusiasm for fitness and active living aligns perfectly with ASICS' core values. Hence, it was only fitting that Chandigarh be the debut city for Shraddha Kapoor’s first fan event with the brand. With her as our ambassador, we are confident that she will not only resonate with the people of Chandigarh but also help us reach a wider audience across India. Together, we aim to inspire more individuals to embrace an active lifestyle, making every step count on the path to better health and well-being."
Shraddha Kapoor, equally thrilled about her role as ASICS India's Brand Ambassador, shared her thoughts on the event's success: "I am absolutely thrilled to be here in Chandigarh, a city I hold dear to my heart. The warmth and energy of this city are truly special. This event gave me an incredible chance to engage with my fans. I look forward to spreading the message of an active lifestyle and making every step count with ASICS. Let's embark on this exciting journey together!"
Bingo! urges snackers to channel their inner detectives in new GenAI campaign
The company has teamed up with integrated creative agency Pixelfox for the same
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 1:02 PM | 2 min read
Integrated creative agency Pixelfox has unveiled its new collaboration with ITC Bingo! for the launch of its recent GenAI Campaign. Fusing creativity with technology, this exciting association marks a significant leap in enhancing user engagement, reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge creatives.
The campaign kicked-off with a TVC teaser by Bingo! Mad Angles, posing the intriguing question "Uss Raat Kya Hua Tha?" (What Happened Last Night?), followed by the brand’s iconic "MMMMMMMMM" soundbite. This intriguing attempt was designed to invite and challenge audiences to channel their inner detectives, encouraging them to craft imaginative theories and decode the unfolding mystery.
Social media buzzed with imaginative theories, with the top 20 entries leading to the creation of hilarious memes using GenAI Wizard Midjourney. At the campaign’s peak, Bingo! took the centre stage with the launch of rap videos inspired by these memes, using ChatGPT and subsequently transforming the same into a captivating rap anthem with the help of Uberduck AI and Musify. This endeavour was further enhanced with the introduction of an enthralling GenAI Art Gallery template, a combined creation involving Runway AI, Kaiber AI, and Midjourney, which brought the static memes to life.
Expressing enthusiasm, Amit Damani, Founder of Pixelfox, stated, "Bingo! Mad Angles has consistently been at the forefront of delivering engaging advertising solutions to its valued consumers. This GenAI-powered campaign exemplifies our unwavering dedication to innovation and creative disruption. Together with Bingo, we are redefining the rules and forging new paths in the world of advertising.”
Talking about the campaign, Kavita Chaturvedi, Chief Operating Officer, Snacks, ITC said, “We wanted to challenge the conventional norms of how brands engage with their audience. With our new campaign, we’ve taken the philosophy of unleashing the unexpected to a whole new level. Bingo! Mad Angles has been at the forefront of delivering ‘MMM’ ad solutions to our consumers and this GenAI-driven campaign is a testament of our commitment towards innovation and disruption.”
