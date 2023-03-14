Charles Victor quits as COO of Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate

Prachi Bali will be taking over his responsibilities in the agency, sources told e4m

Charles Victor, Chief Operating Officer at Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, has called it quits. He confirmed the news to e4m, stating: "Yes I have moved out of Saatchi & Saatchi and out of advertising itself."

He has been with the agency since 2006 and has held many important roles within the agency.

Victor wants to pursue his passion for travelling. He has a page on Instagram by the name Different Doors, where Victor and his wife have declared that they've taken an early retirement to explore places.

e4m has also learnt that Prachi Bali will be taking over his responsibilities in the agency.

Victor started his career in 1997, with Wunderman Thomson as a Sr. Creative Director, he worked there till 2006, after which he joined L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

