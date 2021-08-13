FCB Group India acquires equity stake in Kinnect

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) and FCB today announced the acquisition of equity stake in Kinnect, an independent digital marketing agency. While the agency will partner FCB Group India, it will continue to operate under the management of its current leadership.



Kinnect was founded by Rohan Mehta and Chandni Shah in 2011. The agency has 350+ staffers working across offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

“Kinnect is credited for conceptualizing and executing digital-first campaigns and works with some of the biggest brands in the country, including Amazon, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, P&G Group (Ariel, Tide & Old Spice), Disney+ Hotstar, Bytedance Group, TVS Motors, RPSG Group, and more,” read a press statement.



Speaking about the acquisition, Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India, said, “We believe that today creativity needs to be fueled by technology and data. Our ideas must not only generate greater long-term brand value but also activate business in the short term. This new partnership between the FCB Group, India’s most awarded creative agency, and Kinnect, India’s largest independent digital agency, will actualize this vision and mission for all our clients.”

Kinnect has built in-house capabilities for influencer & talent outreach - Kinnect Outreach, reputation management & listening - Kinnect 24/7, Kinnect Tech, and Kinnect Productions, to meet the rapidly evolving needs of clients and deliver work that positively impacts their businesses.



Discussing the partnership with FCB Group India, Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect, said, “This development represents an exciting new chapter in our journey! As part of a global network, we see a huge opportunity to learn from their experiences and apply them in an Indian context. We will continue building new capabilities and evolving our services based on the needs of the markets while focusing on delivering the most effective solutions for our clients.”



Chandni Shah, COO, Kinnect, added, “We are thrilled to be joining forces with the FCB Group. Leveraging their expertise in building brands over decades, we hope to achieve similar legacies for our clients. Together we look forward to engineering a more transformative and holistic experience for brands and are excited about the possibilities of what we can achieve together."

