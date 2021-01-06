Ex-BARC CEO manipulated TRPs for particular channels: Mumbai court

While rejecting his bail application, the court also pointed out that the accused is an influential person and played a vital role in the 'ratings scam'

A Mumbai Court stated that ex BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta played a “vital role” in the TRP scam, while rejecting his bail plea, say media reports. The copy of an order passed on January 4 was made available on Wednesday.

Dasgupta had been arrested by Mumbai Police last month in connection with the TRP Manipulation scam. According to the police, Dasgupta had rigged the television ratings in favour of certain news channels in exchange for lakhs of rupees.

The court order also mentioned that Dasgupta is "the most influential person who worked as CEO and the other persons or accused are yet to be interrogated."

In Dasgupta's plea for bail, he cited the release of BARC's former COO Romil Ramgarhia. In response, the court said that Dasgupta's release will hamper the on-going investigations and that the other accused's role in the scam is different from Dasgupta's.

Dasgupta had filed the plea on 30th December after he was remanded in judicial custody.

