Aaj Tak reclaims top spot in BARC ratings
The channel was on the top in both ‘TV-only’ and ‘TV + OOH’ data for Week 15
Hindi news channel Aaj Tak returned to the top among Hindi news channels, according to the latest BARC data released for Week 15 (08'Apr'23-14'Apr'23).
As per the ‘Only TV’ data for TG: 15+ NCCS All HSM(U+R), Aaj Tak claimed the top position with 14.1% share. Aaj Tak was followed by Republic Bharat at 14%, News 18 at 13.7%, India TV at 13.1%, TV9 Bharatvarsh at 12.6%, Times Now Navbharat at 8.6%, ABP at 7.0%, Good News Today at 5.1% and News Nation at 4.7%.
In the TV + OOH data for the TG: 15+ NCCS All HSM(U+R) 24 hrs, Aaj Tak garnered a relative share of 14.3% among nine national news channels. This was followed by Republic Bharat at 13.9% share, News18 India at 13.7% share, India TV at 13.1%, TV9 Bharatvarsh at 12.6%.
Next were Times Now Navbharat with a share of 8.6%, ABP News at 7% share, Good News Today at 5% share and News Nation at 4.7% share.
Marquee football events have always attracted brands: Rajesh Kaul, SPN
Kaul, CRO – Distribution & Intl. Sales and Business Head – Sports at Sony Pictures Networks India, tells us about the network's plans for football in light of its renewed association with UEFA
By Sonam Saini | Apr 18, 2023 8:40 AM | 4 min read
Sony Sports Network recently announced the extension of its collaboration with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the governing body of football in Europe.
According to the reports, the broadcaster renewed the deal for around Rs 400 crore. As part of the deal, it has acquired the exclusive media rights for all the UEFA National Team competitions scheduled between 2022-2028 and will showcase the UEFA EURO 2024 & 2028, along with its European Qualifiers and Friendly Matches.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, believes that there is a high affinity in India for international football competitions involving national teams and premium club football which is evident in the exponential growth of football ratings both on the network’s sports channels & SonyLIV.
In a chat with exchange4media, Kaul spoke about Sony Sports Network’s UEFA association, the relevance of football for the network, brand associations with football events and the network’s plans for the Asian Games.
“These major football competitions also help in increasing the fan following of individual players, which eventually positively impacts viewership of these international football properties. Over the years, the UEFA Champions League and European leagues like the Bundesliga have developed a strong following among football core viewers, which we expect to grow even more in the coming years. Average Impressions for the LIVE matches of Euro 2020 were more than 3 times that of Euro 2016 and we are positive that EUFA EURO 2024 will further break viewership records in India next year,” he asserted.
While speaking about the importance of football for the network, Kaul said that the sport has always been a big focus area for the network since the inception of its sports channels.
He said, “We have always gone after the rights for marquee football events, and we have over 2500 hours of LIVE football action this year. This includes the broadcast of thrilling matches of the UEFA Champions Leagues, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA Nations League, European Qualifiers, UEFA Youth League, International Friendlies, Emirates FA Cup, Bundesliga, Roshn Saudi League, Hero Super Cup, DFB Pokal and more. Sony Sports Network has been the home to the biggest club football tournament in the world, UEFA Champions League, and we will continue the momentum to grow its viewership.”
While football is growing, cricket still continues to dominate the sports space in terms of ad spends and sponsorship. Kaul said that marquee football events like the UEFA EUROs have always attracted brands who want to be associated with premium events.
He shared that during UEFA EURO 2020 they had over 65 brands associated with the network for the tournament across linear and digital platforms.
“European football leagues are also drawing interest now for example UCL continues to attract advertisers, even though matches start late at night in India, who are looking at selling premium products and services targeted especially at the young audiences in Urban markets from categories like Mobile handsets, Automobiles and FMCG (for specific products).”
As part of the six-year deal with the European football association, Sony Sports Network will now showcase over 1300 football matches across its channels. The network will live telecast two editions of UEFA EUROs which is among the top international football events in the world. “We will look to reiterate the success of UEFA EURO 2020 which broke viewership records of previous editions on our sports channels & SonyLIV.”
On the network side, he shared that Sony Sports Network is all set for the Asian Games. “The huge success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have given us a boost for the 2022 Asian Games scheduled to take place this year. We have a robust sports portfolio and have added marquee properties to it over the last year. We have acquired the broadcast rights of Roland Garros and the US Open, becoming home to three out of the four Grand Slams in India. We have also invested in some home-grown leagues like Prime Volleyball League, Ultimate Kho Kho League, and more.”
Docu on Aaj Tak & Doordarshan to show glimpses of new India, PM Modi’s tribute to martyrs
The two-part documentary is named "धरोहर भारत की- पुनरुत्थान की कहानी"
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 15, 2023 2:01 PM | 2 min read
A documentary "धरोहर भारत की- पुनरुत्थान की कहानी", whose promo has been released, will showcase the history of national heritage sites such as Jallianwala Bagh, Ram Janmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath, Kedarnath, Somnath, India Gate, Sabarmati Ashram, Statue of Unity, their conservation stories, as well as the contributions of patriots. It will also depict the past and present of war memorials.
History, archaeology and heritage enthusiasts are going to have a great treat. The special documentary on Aaj Tak and the public broadcaster Doordarshan, will showcase the revival of Indian civilization and the grandeur of ancient culture. This two-episode documentary is titled "धरोहर भारत की- पुनरुत्थान की कहानी"
Glimpses of the new India will be shown
This documentary will be shown on Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on 'Aaj Tak'. The documentary will showcase India's cultural aspects. The most special thing is that the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be seen in this documentary. This two-part documentary showcases the preservation of India's cultural symbols, the reconstruction of ancient civilization's grandeur, and the honor of freedom fighters. It will highlight how all these are being done.
The promo has been released
धरोहर भारत की- पुनरुत्थान की कहानी - The promo that has come out showcases the history of national heritage sites like Jallianwala Bagh, Ram Janmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath, Kedarnath, Somnath, India Gate, Sabarmati Ashram, Statue of Unity and their preservation, the contribution of patriots, and the past and present of war memorials. In the promo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also seen, who says, "When a National War Memorial is built today, every family feels satisfied. They say that their ancestors sacrificed their lives for the country. My country does not forget them, and still remembers them today."
The documentary will showcase Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's efforts to preserve the country's heritage and build national monuments. It will provide a glimpse of the Prime Minister's vision for the construction of new national iconic sites.
Watch the promo here
Senior journalist Shamsher Singh set to join upcoming news channel
The channel will be backed by a big business house
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 15, 2023 11:37 AM | 1 min read
Senior TV journalist Shamsher Singh and former Managing Editor of Hindi news channel 'Bharat24' is all set to helm an upcoming news channel.
As per sources, the name of the channel will be unveiled in the coming days and the new channel will be backed by a big business house.
It may be noted that before joining 'Bharat 24', Shamsher Singh was serving as the Managing Editor of Zee Media's Hindi news channel 'Zee Hindustan'. Prior to that he was associated with 'Republic Bharat'. He has also served stints at India TV and India News.
Singh started his career with 'Aaj Tak' and served a 16 year long stint at the channel. He is the recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award for 'on the spot' reporting. Apart from this, he has also been awarded the Dilip Singh Journalism Award in the past for his remarkable contribution in the field of journalism.
Punit Goenka settles alleged insider trading violation case with Sebi
The MD and CEO of ZEEL has paid Rs 50.7 lakh as settlement fee to Sebi
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 11:35 AM | 1 min read
Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has settled a case of alleged violation of insider trading norms by paying Rs 50.7 lakh settlement fee to Sebi, media networks have reported.
As per Sebi, the proceedings against Goenka have been disposed of.
The regulator had found that Goenka had failed to put in place enough internal controls for identifying unpublished price-sensitive information.
ED files case against BBC India for foreign exchange violations
The case pertains to foreign direct investment violations by the company, according to media reports
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 5:58 PM | 1 min read
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against news broadcaster BBC India for foreign exchange violations, according to media reports.
The case has reportedly been registered under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). According to the reports, the investigation will focus on purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company.
The action follows a raid by the IT Department at the BBC premises in Delhi and Mumbai in February.
Following the three-day raids, the government had released a statement providing the details of the action. In the statement, without naming BBC, the government had said they have found evidences pertaining to the operation of the organization which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group.
“A survey action under section 133A of the Income- tax Act, 1961(the Act) was carried out at the business premises of group entities of a prominent international media company at Delhi and Mumbai. The group is engaged in the business of development of content in English, Hindi and various other Indian languages; advertisement sales and market support services, etc,” read the statement.
TDSAT directs Kerala Communicators Cable to restore signals of Star channels
Relief operative till next hearing on May 12
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 4:40 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has directed Kerala Communicators Cable (KCCL) to immediately restore the signals of Star channels immediately.
TDSAT has ordered the restoration of the signal within 24 hours. This is an interim relief and will be operative till the next hearing of the case, mentioned TDSAT. The next hearing will be on May 12, 2023.
The petition in this regard was filed with TDSAT by Star. KCCL, a major distributor of television channels in Kerala, had discontinued the signals of television channels offered by Star India. In its submission with TDSAT, Star claimed that KCCL stopped all its channels without giving any notice to either them or the subscribers.
Zee Media rolls out linear avatar of Zee Kannada News
The channel will primarily focus on the informative aspect of hyper-local news in Kannada
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 4:12 PM | 2 min read
Zee Media has announced the launch of Zee Kannada News linear channel, primarily focusing on hyperlocal content.
“With this launch, ZEE Kannada News looks forward to provide a nationalist view of daily news events to the widespread TV audience spread across the five divisions of Karnataka - Bengaluru, Belagavi, Mysuru, Ballari, and Kalaburagi,” the network said.
The launch event of ZEE Kannada News linear channel was held in Bangalore. This on-ground event was graced by dignitaries like Nitte Santosh Hegde (Supreme Court (retd.) Justice, former Karnataka Lokayukta), Ba Ma Harish (President of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce), Bhaskar Rao (Former Police Commissioner of Bangalore) Abhishek Ambarish (Actor), Pragathi Shetty (Rishab Shetty’s wife) Aniruddha Jatkar (Actor)
“Till date, Zee Kannada across digital platforms has been successful in comprehensive and unbiased news coverage on social, political issues along with entertainment programs from Karnataka, India and worldwide. Zee Media observed that content consumption patterns have been changing constantly. Around 90% of video consumption happens in local languages in India, and 75% of TV content is consumed in the Kannada language in the Karnataka market. Taking into consideration the market demand via successful programming across different platforms, Zee Media took a step forward toward capturing a larger viewership through the launch its linear channel,” read a release.
Commenting on the development, Abhay Ojha, CBO, ZMCL, “Zee Media network continues to be the catalyst for change. We, at Zee Kannada, acknowledge the fact that there’s need for a voice that is unbiased towards the local political influences. The linear avatar of Zee Kannada will primarily focus on the informative aspect of hyper-local news in Kannada, thus becoming the voice of Kannada. Our entire team of reporters and producers aim to provide real-time analysis and produce inspirational stories about people, society and health.”
“Zee Kannada has been catering not only to urban cities but also believes in delivering news in the regional language of Karnataka. Taking into consideration the trust built by the channel and the increase in viewership via digital platforms, the linear launch is a strategic business move and generate cross-platform avenues. Being an election year, our goal is to become number one, in terms of revenue and 5X growth across the network” added Anindya Khare, Marketing Head, ZMCL.
