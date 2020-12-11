Essence wins integrated media duties for Mamaearth

The agency will help the FMCG startup scale its business with data and analytics-driven approach

Essence, a global data and measurement-driven media agency which is part of GroupM, today announced that it has been selected as the integrated media agency for personal care brand Mamaearth in India. Managed out of Essence’s Delhi office, the agency will be responsible for media planning and activation for Mamaearth’s brand building and awareness campaigns.

Mamaearth was founded in 2016 by husband-wife duo Ghazal and Varun Alagh.

“As a digital-first brand, we are constantly connecting with millennials on a product and brand philosophy level. With ever-evolving consumers and the way they consume content, it is important to be present across new age media platforms to be able to speak to them. Our partnership with Essence will help us achieve this goal by identifying the right media mix and expedite the next phase of our growth journey,” said Varun Alagh, Co-Founder and CEO, Mamaearth.

“In a market where there is increasing consumer consciousness towards personal health, the environment and cleaner living, brands with the right purpose are set to win. Mamaearth has created a distinct space for itself and is perfectly placed to ride this growing opportunity. Our team at Essence is delighted to help scale Mamaearth’s business with our pioneering approach to data and analytics. We strive to make brands valuable to the world and are looking forward to delivering this for Mamaearth,” said Yoginder Jain, Vice President, Client Services, India, Essence.

Mamaearth joins Essence’s portfolio of clients in India, which includes Airtel, Britannia, Faces Canada, Flipkart, Games24x7, Google, Honda motorcycles and scooters, Livspace, Melorra, Vedantu, Wakefit and Zee5.