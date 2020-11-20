Essel Group exits cruise business

Zen Cruises Pvt. Ltd., an Essel Group enterprise was acting as General Sales Agent (GSA) in India for Jalesh Cruises, Mauritius. It has announced today the sale of its cruise line brand – ‘Jalesh’ to Waterways Leisure Pvt. Ltd., part of Mr Sant Chatwal promoted Dreams Hotel Group.

With this, the Company and the Group has exited from the cruise business paving way for Waterways to capitalize on the immense opportunity and potential of the Indian market.

The deal also includes the brand’s entire digital interface and technology backend, the software developed for customer acquisition, the customer data base of existing customers and likely new customers along with travel agents partner network. Waterways has also hired existing executives and employees of Zen as they have immense knowledge of the Indian cruising market and operations. Waterways would also hire Mr Jurgen Bailom as President & CEO to drive this business.

Vijay Kher, country head of Dream Hotel Group & spokesperson for Waterways Leisure Pvt. Ltd., speaking on this development said, “We are very excited with this opportunity to capitalize on the Jalesh brand which has been established as India’s first premium cruise brand. India with a large coastline and with Government of India’s initiative to make India as a cruise hub allows us to become a torchbearer for this Industry. India is a very huge market, and one needs a sharp acumen and rich experience to offer hospitality and entertainment services, which we look forward to deriving from Mr. Chatwal and his professional team of experts at the US based Dream Hotel Group. Their experience of over three decades in the realm of hotel management, will add immense value to our overall approach.”

Speaking on this latest development, Essel Group spokesperson said, “We are glad to hand-over India’s first cruise line brand to a reputed person like Mr. Sant Chatwal and see it’s continuity rather than it going into oblivion. We are also happy to extend all our support including allowing them to use our existing infrastructure. We look forward to their success in the Indian market including providing any further transition support that they may need. Our best wishes to the entire team of Waterways.”

Jurgen Bailom, speaking on this development added, “I’m very excited to work along with Mr. Sant Chatwal and I look forward to realizing my dream of building India’s finest cruise liner. India is a very large market and presents unique set of opportunities to build a business of this nature. Mr. Chatwal and his esteemed Company’s expertise will help us a lot in achieving this dream.”

The Company has assured all the customers, who have booked their leisure travel on “Jalesh”, that fulfilling the commitment to ensure a hassle-free travel and enjoyable cruise is an integral part of the deal. Hence the guests, their families as well as the groups who have booked future cruises will be serviced by Waterways, and there is absolutely no need for them to surrender their bookings (which were closed at attractive prices). Zen Cruises is grateful for all the support it got from InCLA (Indian Cruise Line Association), Mumbai Port Trust and other Ports, DG Shipping’s office, the local administration, Mumbai Police and all guests. It also appreciates the efforts of the entire staff and executives and wish them a great future with Waterways. Jalesh is India’s first, multi-destination cruise brand to offer a wholesome experience of vacation to cruise passengers. Waterways will be taking complete charge of Jalesh, with immediate effect.