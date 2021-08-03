Dr. Subhash Chandra has always made me feel proud: Vallabh Bhansali

After the Chairman of Essel Group, Dr. Subhash Chandra issued a second Open Letter, in which he shared the details of the debt resolution process and the steps taken to pay off the lenders, noted Investment Banker, Venture Capitalist and Stock-Market expert,Vallabh Bhansali, Co-Founder and Chairman, ENAM was one of the earliest one to comment on the letter.

In a statement he said, "In nearly forty years of my friendship with Subhash ji he always made me feel proud. I must say that his achievements as a visionary businessman pales before his act of honour to sacrifice all he built for the sake of it. So also his humility to admit his errors openly. In fifty years of my business career, I can’t think of a parallel."

In the open letter, Dr. Chandra shared his next steps in terms of setting up a venture in the video space in the digital ecosystem. With a vast experience of 53 years, Dr. Chandra is all set to once again shake up the digital video landscape by leveraging state of the art technology.

