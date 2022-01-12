Tweet on deal between Zee Media and Adani Group turns out to be misleading

Zee Media Management has said that no one should pay any attention to such rumours

The buzz on social media related to an agreement between Zee Media and Adani Enterprises has turned out to be baseless.

As Zee Media, there has been no talk between both groups, but news has lately been doing the rounds on the social media where it is being claimed that Adani Group has bought a stake in Zee Media in an all-cash deal.

The tweet mentioned that an exclusive agreement has been made between Gautam Adani and Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra. Zee Media company management has outrightly rejected any such claims.

"We completely refute any such rumor being spread by some journalist around talks between Dr. Subhash Chandra and Gautam Adani related to Zee Media. There is no talk between both groups. This is a false news," Ronak Jatwala, official spokesperson for the company said.

Zee Media Management has said that one should not pay any attention to any such rumours.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)