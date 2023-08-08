Subhash Chandra to settle debts to JC Flowers ARC., buy back Dish TV shares
According to a media report, Essel Group agreed to repay the settlement in a phased manner by March 31
Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra will reportedly settle its debts to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co., which amounts to Rs 6500 crore. He has proposed to pay close to Rs 1500 crore for his family stake in assets including Dish TV and Zee Learn, apart from three properties, which include a bungalow in Delhi.
According to a media report, Essel Group agreed to repay the settlement in a phased manner by March 31 and is preparing to sign a definitive agreement. But there was a disagreement between the two parties on the deadline for payment, which JC Flowers ARC insisted should be on January 31.
The report said that Chandra approached with an offer to settle the debt of Rs 6500 crore sometime ago and it took a month for the two parties to come to an agreement.
Some of the loan amount reportedly pertains to Dish TV, some to Zee Learn and some other properties. The shares of those companies will be transferred back as per the payment, said the report quoting people privy to the matter.
The settlement, said the report, will not trigger an open offer and it is just a transfer back of the encumbered shares.
The shares will return to Jawahar Goel, Chandra’s brother, who was running Dish TV before Yes Bank invoked the pledged shares in May 2020.
Rohit Ranjan quits Zee News; ZMCL serves him legal notice
The channel has roped in actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, known for his act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, to host DNA
By Ruhail Amin | Aug 7, 2023 1:24 PM | 2 min read
Rohit Ranjan, Senior News Anchor and face of the prime time show ‘DNA’ has quit Zee News. Meanwhile, ZMCL (the parent company of ZEE News) has served him a legal notice.
There is buzz that Ranjan may start his new innings at a rival channel. However, it has not been officially confirmed or announced yet.
The legal notice which has been served to Ranjan states, 'You are working as Senior Producer with Zee Media Corporation Limited through the appointment letter dated 29 June 2020. You are subject to the terms and conditions of your appointment. We have received your resignation through email dated 21st July 2023, in which you have shown your interest to leave the company. This resignation is still under consideration. We have come to know that you intend to join our competitive channel immediately after terminating your services with us. In such a situation, we want to ensure your strict compliance with the terms and conditions of our company, under which this notice has been sent.”
It further adds, “Needless to say, you were the anchor of our prime-time show 'DNA' as well as the prominent face of our channel 'Zee News' and used to play a very prominent role in the institute. Under this, you were entrusted with many important responsibilities and you also have many confidential information about the company, including channel planning and strategy. In view of the above we would like to inform you that as per Clause 18 of your appointment letter dated June 29, 2020, you will be required to work in the country for a period of six months after your separation from this company with businesses competing with ZMCL or its associates or associated companies. Involvement in any business is strictly prohibited.”
It must be mentioned that Ranjan used to host the prime time show 'DNA' on 'Zee News'. Recently, the channel roped in actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, known for his act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat to host the show.
Is the humble cable TV facing an existential crisis?
According to reports, the number of homes using cable and DTH has dropped from 131 million in 2020 to 120 million in 2022 and is estimated to go further down to 116 million by 2025
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 7, 2023 8:08 AM | 6 min read
In the digital era, there is no dearth of content and platforms for customers. With availability of a plethora of entertainment options at enticing prices through OTT and social media, the humble cable TV industry has suffered in more ways than one. Today, the subscriber base of the cable TV industry is declining as customers are shifting to other alternatives which seem more convenient to them. According to a recent report by FICCI, while overall TV connections will grow at a healthy pace to reach 206 million homes by 2025, there will be a decline in the number of pay TV homes. From 131 million homes using cable and DTH in 2020, it has fallen to 120 million in 2022 and is estimated to go further down to 116 million homes by 2025.
Why are cable TV and DTH facing an existential crisis? Will the cable TV industry bite the dust or is there still a ray of hope for them to rise into power? exchange4media connected with the cable TV industry veterans to get a broader view on what future lies ahead for the oldest television distributors.
DD FreeDish killing cable TV?
According to industry experts, the number of cable tv subscribers has fallen by over 20 % compared to pre-Covid times. While the advent of OTTs and TRAI regulations on cable and DTH industry have been spoken about often, there is another low-key monster that’s slowly spreading its claws to clutch DPOs, and that is FreeDish.
A senior official from the cable industry, who did not wish to be named, told exchange4media that one of the biggest challenges for the cable operators today is the availability of free satellite channels i.e. DD FreeDish.
Prasar Bharati’s DD FreeDish, an Indian free-to-air satellite television provider, came into existence in 2004 but with just around 30 channels. It now has around 180 channels. This government-owned service is taking private players under its wings which leaves the local cable operators and DTH providers in the lurch.
“One of the biggest challenges for the cable TV industry is the DD FreeDish. The free channels are making customers switch from cable. The platform is easily being misused as unencrypted channels are available there. The misuse is evident and it will promote piracy,” the official said.
Experts feel that there is a lack of government support to the cable industry.
Rise of OTT platforms and government restrictions on DPOs
The evident rise of OTT platforms in the last few years has adversely affected cable TV and led to its slow decline forcing industry experts calling for a fair competition.
Speaking to exchange4media, Shaji Mathews, independent consultant and former COO, GTPL Hathway, said the cable industry is not getting the kind of support OTT platforms get.”
“Cable TV subscribers have fallen by around 20 % compared to pre-Covid times. The advent of OTT is responsible for the decline. There is a lack of sensitivity towards cable TV and it is not getting the required support from the government,” Mathews said.
The cable industry also blames broadcasters and TRAI regulations binding DPOs in terms of content, prices and mandatory discounts. They feel it is not the same with OTT platforms who are riding freely on the back of a self-regulatory framework.
“Broadcasters are to blame here because their channels are available at OTT platforms at a much cheaper rate compared to what they offer to cable TV operators,” another senior cable industry official said on the condition of anonymity.
Citing an example, he said, “An OTT platform provides five TV channels along with its digital subscription at a cheaper price but those same channels cost a bomb to the cable TV operators. There has to be a fair competition. This is also responsible for cable TV subscribers switching to OTT as its offers are more attractive price-wise,” he said.
TRAI regulates cable TV and DTH which binds them in terms of prices, network capacity fee and discounts but there is no such rule for OTTs, which is unfair, said experts.
Experts said there are no government/TRAI regulations binding OTTs like there are for DPOs.
Total number of Cable TV subscribers is declining. Broadcasters are the source of all content which is sold at a cheaper rate to OTTs. If they will sell their content at a cheaper rate to OTTs, then cable will definitely suffer, said experts, suggesting that the same content should be sold at the same pricing.
The way forward to strengthen the cable TV industry
Experts called for fixing the disparities between OTT and cable TV in terms of rules and regulations binding them. They demanded that if there can be a self-regulatory mechanism for OTTs and FreeDish, then why is it not the same for cable and DTH?
“Regulatory disparities need to be fixed. There needs to be fair pricing and competition,” said an expert.
To revive the cable Tv industry, the TRAI Cable and Television Rules binding it should be amended, particularly the rule that allows broadcasters to create bouquets which cannot be changed.
There is a need to break this system of broadcasters’ bouquet. Bouquet rights should be with DPOs, said a senior official.
“For example, if the a-la-carte price of five channels is Rs 100, then in the broadcasters’ bouquet the same is priced at Rs 55. This bouquet also has non-working channels and they usually push the channels which are not in demand. But a customer will pay Rs 55 and take the package because it is cheaper. Here broadcasters earn but cable tv operators suffer,” he said.
According to Shaji Mathews, the only way to revive the cable industry is to bring a hybrid service where cable tv and broadband are provided to the customers through one set top box only.
“This system exists in some countries like Korea and Taiwan. We need that technology in India if the cable tv industry is to be strengthened,” he said.
Mathews, however, added that customer loyalty still remains with cable TV and there is a possibility of the industry growing in the next 3-4 years.
“Life is difficult so TV should be easy. Cable TV has been and still is the easiest platform,” he said.
--
Warner Bros Discovery reports $1.24 billion loss in Q2
Subscriber count stands at 95.8 million
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 5:53 PM | 2 min read
Warner Bros Discovery has reported a Q2 net loss of $1.24 billion along with a loss of 1.8 million global subscribers since the end of the first quarter.
In its second quarter earnings for 2023, the American company reported its revenues at $10.3 billion, down by 4% ex-FX compared to the prior year quarter.
The net loss of WBD included $1.6 billion of pre-tax amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets and $146 million of pre-tax restructuring expenses.
The subscribers stand at 95.8 million at the end of Q2 compared to 97.6 million subscribers at the end of Q1.
Q2 total Adjusted EBITDA for WBD was USD 2.1 billion, which is up by 23% ex-FX compared to the prior year quarter, on a combined basis.
According to the statement, the cash provided by operating activities increased to $2 billion and the free cash flow increased to $1.7 billion.
The company reported a gross debt of $47.8 billion with $3.1 billion of cash on hand. It said that it has repaid $1.6 billion of debt during Q2.
“The important work we are doing to transform our businesses for the future continues to drive our strong financial performance as demonstrated by meaningful improvements to our balance sheet and our now increased synergy target of more than $5 billion.
“This quarter alone we reported over $1.7 billion in free cash flow, and we remain bullish with respect to our delevering story and expect to be comfortably below 4.0x levered by the end of the year and at our target of 2.5-3.0x gross leverage by the close of 2024. All of which positions us well to lean into growth opportunities that will ultimately drive shareholder value, to include our Direct-to-Consumer business, which, in the wake of the successful launch of Max in the U.S., is tracking well ahead of our financial projections, having generated positive EBITDA in the first half of the year,” said David Zaslav, President & CEO, WBD.
The operating expenses of WBD Studios segment decreased by 23% ex-FX compared to the prior year quarter on a pro forma combined basis.
The company also reported a distribution revenue decrease by 1% in its networks segment and recorded a decline in advertising revenue by 13 % in the same category.
In its Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) segment, WBD’s distribution revenue increased 2% ex-FX, as global Max/HBO Max retail subscriber and Amazon Prime Video Channels subscriber growth were partially offset by a decline in wholesale subscribers, the report said.
Sourabh Raaj Jain to be the face of Zee News’ DNA New Avataar
The actor will “enable in breaking down complex news topics into easily simplified narratives”
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 12:57 PM | 2 min read
Zee News has announced that Sourabh Raaj Jain will be the new face of its flagship show DNA New Avataar, presenting customised news reports comprising of public interest stories.
Jain has been seen on the small screen and remember him for his act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat.
In his current avatar, his engagement will enable in breaking down complex news topics into easily simplified narratives. This approach will further allow viewers to have an in-depth understanding of the implications of news events and their relevance to their lives, encouraging greater civic awareness and engagement.
The viral teaser video released on social media, reveals four exclusive looks of Sourabh, thus allowing citizens witness a news show host who will be one among them, reassuring news is presented through an on-ground analytical lens. The widespread viewers of Zee News-DNA show will witness a revolutionised form of news presentation, to humanise stories in a way that traditional news anchors might find challenging. By adding a touch of compassion and sensitivity to their reporting, DNA show, it will also remind viewers that behind every headline are real people with real feelings and struggles.
Sourabh Raaj Jain is been seen presenting the first episode of DNA New Avataar.
Emphasizing the brand philosophy and modern approach, Abhay Ojha, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited said, “News credibility is an essential part of journalism as well as a primary element to ensure consistent engagement of target audience. This makes it all the more important to ensure news analyses is presented on a timely basis by individuals who have won the trust of the common man through their incredible work. Sourabh Raaj Jain is one such perfect example and we consider him as the perfect fit for DNA New Avaatar- A common man presenting a common man show.”
Jain added further, “It is, indeed a great moment of pride to be associated with The DNA. All my apprehensions were cleared once I understood what DNA stands for and how well-researched data reaches the audience. I am blessed to be a host of this magnificent show and look forward to change the perception about the media, by ensuring impactful news narratives and being enabler of change at large.”
Star Sports to broadcast Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023
The broadcaster also plans on widening the coverage of the tournament by adding regional language commentary for the semi-finals and final
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 12:13 PM | 2 min read
Star Sports will be broadcasting the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. The coverage on Star Sports Network entails broadcast of daily highlights of group stage matches (ongoing) and live broadcast of all matches ‘Round of 16’ onwards (from August 5).
The broadcaster also plans on widening the coverage of the tournament by adding regional language commentary for the semi-finals and Final.
Star Sports Select will serve as the primary destination for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 where it sits alongside the Premier League, which kicks off on August 13. The World Cup will serve as another point of engagement for Football fans across the country to engage with Star Sports Select.
Speaking about the association with the FIFA World Cup 2023, Star Sports spokesperson said, "The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is the ultimate showcase and celebration of women’s sport. It stands as a beacon of inspiration for girls pursuing, or keen to pursue sport and is a huge draw for millions of fans who desire to watch the best that Football has to offer. Star Sports is the home of sports and the default destination for millions of sports fans. We see this association as a milestone in the journey of women’s sport in India and the need for increased inclusivity in sports. Support for women’s sport not only reflects our (personal and societal) attitudes towards gender equity but also inspires the next generation of athletes to Believe, which should be our nation’s shared ambition.”
With the acquisition of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 from rights-holder 1Stadia, Star Sports will host top teams and players from the marquee global tournament into the homes of millions of eager fans. Football enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing the skills of world-class athletes such as Sam Kerr (Australia), Aitana Bonmati (Spain), Sophia Smith (USA), Lena Oberdorf (Germany), Keira Walsh (England), Alexandra Popp (Germany), Alex Morgan (USA) and Alyssa Thompson (USA) among others. Fans will also be able to witness memorable moments, from nail-biting goals to breathtaking saves, which will leave a lasting impact on fans.
1Stadia CEO and Co-Founder Mr. Sangeet Shirodkar said: “1Stadia is thrilled to announce this partnership with Star Sports. This collaboration allows us to share the magic of this iconic tournament with millions of viewers across India, and together, we aim to celebrate the extraordinary athletes competing on the global stage."
ZMCL appoints Arun Nautiyal as Output Head, Zee News
Prior to this he was associated with ABP News
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 10:53 AM | 1 min read
ZMCL has appointed Arun Nautiyal as Output Head, Zee News, he will be based out of the Noida office.
In this role, Nautiyal will lead the News Operations and Editorial Strategy for the channel and will be responsible to accelerate and strengthen channel performance taking it to newer heights.
Nautiyal brings with him over 29 years of journalism experience in different editorial teams. His last assignment was with ABP News. Before that, he was associated with Aaj Tak and Star News.
MIB directs 592 non-compliant MSOs to comply with broadcasting rules by Aug 15
The MSOs have failed to follow the TRAI regulation that mandates every distributor of TV channels to get its SMS, CAS and other related systems audited once in a calendar year
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 2:34 PM | 2 min read
Tightening the noose around multi-system operators (MSOs), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed nearly 600 MSOs to ensure they comply with the broadcasting rules by August 15.
The ministry issued the directions while noting that 592 MSOs failed to follow the TRAI regulation that mandates every distributor of television channels, once in a calendar year, to get its SMS, CAS and other related systems audited to verify that the monthly report made available by the distributor to the broadcaster is complete, true and correct.
“In addition to the above, this Ministry in exercise of powers conferred under Rule 10A (1) of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 had directed all MSOs to furnish information like number of subscribers, etc. However, when the MSO failed to provide the details sought by MIB, their status was marked as ‘Non-Compliant’,” the ministry said.
MIB said it had advised broadcasters to enter into fresh interconnection agreements only with "Compliant" MSOs and notify the MSOs under them who have been marked as "Non-Compliant" by MIB, adding that pursuant to this, broadcasters have issued communications to all ‘Non-Compliant’ MSOs, having an interconnection agreement with them.
The ministry observed that despite being in operations and having executed interconnection agreements with broadcasters, the majority of MSOs continue to remain ‘Non-Compliant’ and in violation of the terms and conditions of their registrations and Interconnection Regulations, 2017 issued by TRAI.
“In view of the above, the ‘Non-Compliant’ MSOs are hereby advised to furnish the requisite documents and get their status changed to ‘Compliant’ latest by 15th August, 2023; failing which, necessary action as deemed appropriate shall be initiated against them, including cancellation of registration as MSO,” it said.
