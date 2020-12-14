Editors Guild of India forms new committees

The list includes Ethics Committee, Constitutional Review Committee, Media Watch Committee, and Digital Media Committee

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 14, 2020 2:51 PM
editors guild

The Editors Guild of India has set up new committees. These committees are: Ethics Committee, Constitutional Review Committee, Media Watch Committee, Media Laws Committee, Digital Media Committee, Membership/Credentials Committee, and Programs Committee.

Below are the details of the committees.

 

Ethics Committee

Harish Khare - Convenor

Krishna Prasad

 

Constitutional Review Committee

KN Hari Kumar-Convenor

Prabhu Chawla

Om Thanvi

 

Media Watch Committee

Sonia Singh - Convenor

Zaheeruddin Khan

Rajesh Badal

Krishna Prasad

 

Media Laws Committee

Raghav Behl- Convenor

Mukund Padmanabhan

 

Digital Media Committee

Shrenik Rao

Naresh Fernandes

Jayant Mathew

 

Membership/Credentials Committee

Vijay Naik-Convenor

Ayaz Memon

Suresh Bafna

 

Programs Committee

Kumkum Chadha-Convenor

Alok Joshi

Sanjiv Srivastava

Sankarshan Thakur

Sunita Aron

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Editors guild of india new committees Digital Media Committee
Show comments
You May Also Like
VIKAS KHANCHANDANI

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in TRP case
1 day ago

kevin vaz

Kevin Vaz named CEO - Infotainment, Kids & Regional - Star & Disney India
3 days ago

BBC Studios - Lionsgate Play

BBC Studios partners with Lionsgate Play in India for Premium British Dramas
3 days ago