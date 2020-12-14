Editors Guild of India forms new committees
The list includes Ethics Committee, Constitutional Review Committee, Media Watch Committee, and Digital Media Committee
The Editors Guild of India has set up new committees. These committees are: Ethics Committee, Constitutional Review Committee, Media Watch Committee, Media Laws Committee, Digital Media Committee, Membership/Credentials Committee, and Programs Committee.
Below are the details of the committees.
Ethics Committee
Harish Khare - Convenor
Krishna Prasad
Constitutional Review Committee
KN Hari Kumar-Convenor
Prabhu Chawla
Om Thanvi
Media Watch Committee
Sonia Singh - Convenor
Zaheeruddin Khan
Rajesh Badal
Krishna Prasad
Media Laws Committee
Raghav Behl- Convenor
Mukund Padmanabhan
Digital Media Committee
Shrenik Rao
Naresh Fernandes
Jayant Mathew
Membership/Credentials Committee
Vijay Naik-Convenor
Ayaz Memon
Suresh Bafna
Programs Committee
Kumkum Chadha-Convenor
Alok Joshi
Sanjiv Srivastava
Sankarshan Thakur
