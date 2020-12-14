Editors Guild of India forms new committees

The list includes Ethics Committee, Constitutional Review Committee, Media Watch Committee, and Digital Media Committee

The Editors Guild of India has set up new committees. These committees are: Ethics Committee, Constitutional Review Committee, Media Watch Committee, Media Laws Committee, Digital Media Committee, Membership/Credentials Committee, and Programs Committee.

Below are the details of the committees.

Ethics Committee

Harish Khare - Convenor

Krishna Prasad

Constitutional Review Committee

KN Hari Kumar-Convenor

Prabhu Chawla

Om Thanvi

Media Watch Committee

Sonia Singh - Convenor

Zaheeruddin Khan

Rajesh Badal

Krishna Prasad

Media Laws Committee

Raghav Behl- Convenor

Mukund Padmanabhan

Digital Media Committee

Shrenik Rao

Naresh Fernandes

Jayant Mathew

Membership/Credentials Committee

Vijay Naik-Convenor

Ayaz Memon

Suresh Bafna

Programs Committee

Kumkum Chadha-Convenor

Alok Joshi

Sanjiv Srivastava

Sankarshan Thakur

Sunita Aron