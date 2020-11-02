Editors Guild announces new executive committee

The new committee includes names like Raghav Bahl, Sonia Singh, Jayant Mammen Mathew and Prakash Dubey among others

Updated: Nov 2, 2020 5:48 PM
The Editors Guild of India has announced the formation of its new executive committee. The members include Vijay Naik, Consulting Editor (Delhi), Sakal Media Group; Prakash Dubey, Group Editor, Dainik Bhaskar; Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV; Raghav Bahl, Editor-in-Chief, The Quint; Naresh Fernandes, Editor, Scroll; Jayant Mammen Mathew, Executive Editor, Malayala Manorama; Dilip Mandal, Former Managing Editor, India Today; Prof MD Nalapat; Sankarshan Thakur, National Affairs Editor, The Telegraph; Shrenik Rao, Editor-in-Chief, Madras Courier; Shahid Siddiqui, Chief Editor, Nai Duniya; Amit Baruah, Resident Editor, The Hindu (Delhi); Ashutosh, Founding Editor, Satyahindi.com; Kumkum Chadha, Hindustan Times; Suresh Bafna, former Resident Editor, Nai Duniya (Delhi).

 

Special invitees include John Dayal, Consulting Editor, Indian Currents; Harish Khare, former Editor in Chief The Tribune.

