Editors Guild announces new executive committee

The Editors Guild of India has announced the formation of its new executive committee. The members include Vijay Naik, Consulting Editor (Delhi), Sakal Media Group; Prakash Dubey, Group Editor, Dainik Bhaskar; Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV; Raghav Bahl, Editor-in-Chief, The Quint; Naresh Fernandes, Editor, Scroll; Jayant Mammen Mathew, Executive Editor, Malayala Manorama; Dilip Mandal, Former Managing Editor, India Today; Prof MD Nalapat; Sankarshan Thakur, National Affairs Editor, The Telegraph; Shrenik Rao, Editor-in-Chief, Madras Courier; Shahid Siddiqui, Chief Editor, Nai Duniya; Amit Baruah, Resident Editor, The Hindu (Delhi); Ashutosh, Founding Editor, Satyahindi.com; Kumkum Chadha, Hindustan Times; Suresh Bafna, former Resident Editor, Nai Duniya (Delhi).

Special invitees include John Dayal, Consulting Editor, Indian Currents; Harish Khare, former Editor in Chief The Tribune.