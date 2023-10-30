NDTV’s Sonia Singh appointed visiting fellow at Cambridge Judge Business School
During this academic pursuit Singh will continue her pivotal role at NDTV
Sonia Singh, Editorial Director of NDTV, has been appointed as Visiting Fellow at Cambridge Judge Business School, a prestigious institution known for its global impact on knowledge and leadership. This significant development comes as Singh continues her pivotal role at NDTV, ensuring a harmonious blend of academic pursuits and real-time media engagement.
Cambridge Judge Business School, renowned for its diverse and influential faculty, comprises approximately 55 members representing various continents. The institution's research interests span a wide spectrum of global business issues, with many faculty members leading cutting-edge research, advising governments, and contributing their experiences to the classroom.
Commenting on the new role, Singh shared, "Looking forward to an intellectually exciting new journey along with special shows on TV. Reflect, renew & rejuvenate, my mantra for the road ahead."
With this appointment, Singh is poised to bring her extensive experience and fresh perspectives to both the academic realm and television screens.
This move highlights Singh's commitment to lifelong learning and intellectual exploration, demonstrating the intersection of academia and media in the modern world.
Govt declares 477 MSOs non-compliant for not conducting audit
Also, these MSOs did not submit a list of their subscribers as required by the rule
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 3:38 PM | 3 min read
MIB said that one of the terms and conditions of the MSO registration was that MSOs shall comply with the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. 1995, and the Rules made thereunder, as amended and adhere to all the terms and conditions of the registration. Failing to do so, the permission granted is liable to be cancelled or suspended. “MSOs were also required to submit a list of their subscribers and other details as per the requests made by the Ministry from time to time,” read the order.
Also, MIB said that according to the Interconnection Regulations, 2017, it is mandatory for every distributor of channels to conduct an audit of their system once in a calendar year.
“However, as per the information shared by TRAI, the scheduled MSOs have not conducted audits of their systems for the calendar years 2021 and 2022. Also, Scheduled MSOs were requested to furnish information like seeding date etc. under Cable Television Networks (Regulations) Act, 1995. Taking into account noncompliance, this Ministry marked the status of these MSOs as "Non-Compliant,” MIB stated in the order.
In the order, MIB said that it has granted MSO registration from time to time. Some of these MSOs, along with their registration details, have been tabulated and enclosed as Schedule to this order. These MSOs listed in schedule are hereafter referred to as Scheduled MSOs.
Through the Ministry's advisory dated March 23, 2023, all broadcasters were advised not to enter into interconnection agreements with non-compliant MSOs and to notify the non-compliant MSOs with whom they already have interconnection agreements.
However, despite being classified as "Non-Compliant", the scheduled MSOs have not made any references to the Ministry of the alteration of their status to "Compliant". Therefore, a Show Cause Notice dated July 25, 2023 was sent to these MSOs, seeking an explanation for the contraventions mentioned in the preceding paragraphs.The MSOs were given 15 days to furnish their replies.
It was observed that the scheduled MSOs did not provide the requisite clarification within the stipulated period, therefore a communication was issued to these MSOs in which they were asked to furnish the requisite information within a period of 15 days. However, the scheduled MSOs did not provide the requisite details within the stipulated period, therefore, as a last opportunity, communication dated September 20, 2023 was again sent to all the Scheduled MSOs
According to the order, it has been observed that despite lapse of the given period, the scheduled MSOs have failed to provide the requisite information or make any real-currency to this Ministry regarding their compliance status. These MSOs have continued to remain in contraventions outlined in preceding paras. Therefore, the MSO registrations of the scheduled MSOs are hereby cancelled with immediate effect.
Network18 revenue up by 20% in Q2 FY24
The company’s revenue from news business stood at Rs 357 crore in Q2 FY24, also up by 20% Y-o-Y
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 2:53 PM | 4 min read
Network18 has reported an increase in revenue by 20% at Rs 1,866 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2023-24 compared to the same period last fiscal. The company credited the rise in revenue to the performance of its news business, movie Studio and sports vertical.
According to its earnings release, the company’s H1 FY24 revenue stood at Rs 5,104 crore, up by 77% from Rs 2,889 the corresponding period in the last financial year.
The company earned an operating revenue of Rs 1,438 crore from its entertainment vertical which include Viacom18, AETN18 and Indiacast in Q2 FY24, up by 22% from the same period the previous fiscal. However, the same vertical saw a spike of 97% in H1 FY24 compared to H1 FY23.
The company’s operating revenue from news business stood at Rs 357 crore in Q2 FY24, up by 20% Y-o-Y and for H1 FY24, it was recorded at Rs 693 crore, up by 23% from H1 FY23.
Viacom18 and AETN18 are 51% entertainment subsidiaries of TV18, while distribution-arm Indiacast is a 50:50 joint venture of TV18 and Viacom18.
Network18’s TV portfolio includes a network of 60 channels in India, spanning news, entertainment and sports genres. News network is housed in TV18 (listed subsidiary of NW18) and Viacom18 (subsidiary of TV18) operates in the entertainment and sports segments. Viacom18 also owns JioCinema, one of the biggest OTT platforms in the country.
According to the company, the TV news network delivered a strong growth in advertising revenue despite the continued weakness in the advertising environment. It said that excluding government initiatives, the news industry saw a decline in ad inventory consumption.
The company said that advertising demand remains guarded due to soft consumer sentiment and the festive season is expected to bring positive momentum.
“Viacom18, in its quest to become the primary destination for sports in India, continues to aggregate rights of leading sports properties. With acquisition of exclusive media rights for the BCCI International and Domestic matches, it has become the home of India cricket. The rights include international men’s, women’s, and other domestic first-class competitions like Ranji Trophy,” said Network18 in its earnings release.
Viacom18 acquired BCCI’s TV and digital media rights for bilateral India matches for Rs 5963 crore for both the Indian sub-continent and globally, for the next 5 years.
Viacom18 saw a sharp growth in advertising revenue in Sports and Digital segments, said the company, adding that sports revenue was driven by the two cricket series - West Indies vs India and India vs Australia while the digital revenue was led by original shows like Bigg Boss OTT, Taali, Kaalkoot and TV network shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi.
However, advertising demand in the entertainment broadcast segment continues to be soft as spending by consumer goods companies and new-age clients remained weak, it said.
Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Network18, said, “We continue to take giant steps towards building the network of choice for Indian consumers. With India cricket rights, Viacom18 now has the biggest portfolio of sports properties, making it the default choice for sports fans.
“The digital transformation initiatives that we had commenced for our news business last year are gathering momentum and will help us to stay ahead of the curve as we go ahead. Our focus continues to be on providing quality content to audiences and as India’s only network with presence across news, entertainment, and sports, we are in a unique position to serve customers across the country and demographic cohorts.”
TV18 reported subscription revenue of Rs 506 crore in Q2 FY24, an increase of 12 % from the same quarter previous year.
The company said that JioCinema witnessed a strong traction on the entertainment content launched during the quarter. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT became the biggest ever reality show on digital with record concurrency and voting during the finale.
The total expenses of Network18 in Q2 FY24 increased to Rs 2,207 crore from Rs 1,592 crore in Q2 FY23 and the marketing, distribution and promotional expense stood at Rs 372 crore in this quarter, up from Rs 354 crore in Q2 FY23.
Rajdeep Sardesai's YouTube channel crosses 100k subscribers milestone
Many renowned journalists are leveraging the platform to connect with their audience in new and innovative ways
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 12:56 PM | 1 min read
As traditional media landscapes continue to evolve, many renowned journalists have ventured into the digital realm, leveraging YouTube as a platform to connect with their audience in new and innovative ways.
There is a long list of popular YouTube Channels run by renowned Indian journalists. A new addition to this list is veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai whose YouTube Channel has crossed one lakh subscribers.
Recently Sardesai took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “Slowly and quietly building my @YouTube page.. delighted to cross 1 lakh subscribers. Hope to do very different kind of videos soon.. keep watching.”
According to media observers, one of the key reasons behind this shift is the changing media consumption habits of the audience. YouTube, with its vast user base and global reach, offers journalists a unique opportunity to engage with viewers beyond the constraints of traditional media formats.
Moreover, in an era where media ownership and narratives are constantly under scrutiny, this autonomy is invaluable. Journalists can delve into subjects they are passionate about, present nuanced perspectives, and explore stories that might not find a place in mainstream media outlets.
News channels must learn to make sense of RLD: MIB’s Apurva Chandra
The Secretary for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting spoke exclusively with exchange4media on news channels’ complaints about the lack of data and transparency and other key issues
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 8:43 AM | 6 min read
The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is an industry body and hence stakeholders must themselves come up with a solution, reiterated Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra during an exclusive conversation with exchange4media in his Delhi office.
He also stressed that the government has no intention of regulating the content on OTT platforms or streaming services. In the interview with Kanchan Srivastava, Chandra also shared the government’s plans for the media and entertainment sector.
Excerpts:
There were speculations that the government may put a stay on TRPs of news channels before the elections if they continue to show provocative content. Any comments?
As of now, there is no such plan. BARC has started sharing Raw Level Data (RLD) with channels now. Earlier, the news channels complained about the lack of data and transparency. The objective is to bring transparency and allow channels to track wrong algorithms or manipulation, if any, and then BARC can correct it. The complaint now is that the data is voluminous and can’t be interpreted. They have to try to make sense of it.
Are you satisfied with the functioning of BARC?
India is a diverse country with so many languages, and rural-urban and economic divides. There are just 55,000 panel homes but only a part of the population consumes news. Hence, the margin of error is big.
We don’t receive complaints from the General Entertainment Channels (GECs), which are the largest chunk, in terms of revenue. The issues are largely raised by news channels.
What could be the reasons behind their complaints against BARC measurement?
There are 55,000 panel homes. Among them, the households that consume news may be 5,000-7,000 with English news consumption further limited to around 500 homes. Even a small error that creeps in, can be multiplied and magnified due to such a small sample size.
What is the way out? Does MIB have any plans to intervene in the matter?
News channels themselves are divided on this matter. Some have a particular view about it, others have entirely different opinions. There is no unanimity among news channels.
BARC is an industry-led body; both broadcasters and advertisers are part of it. The government has no role to play here. The council has to manage on its own.
As per MIB’s latest statistical handbook that you released a few weeks ago, television’s revenue growth has slowed down in FY22. It would be one of the slowest-growing mediums in the next two years at 3.9%, as per projections. Are you concerned about it?
TV revenue is not growing at the pace it grew before. Nevertheless, it is still growing. Advertising is growing more on the digital side, but it doesn't mean that TV revenue is not growing. Content creation on the news side continues to grow on TV.
India has a lot of potential and people are watching both TV and OTT. Historically, some sectors go up, some go down. To retain the interest of people, even GECs are innovating with content and have come up with reality shows.
How many new TV channel applications have you received so far this year? As per MIB data, only 7 new channels were launched in FY23, while 20 were shut down in the two years before that.
I don’t have the exact numbers. Applications keep coming. Besides, we have come out with new guidelines that include increasing the minimum net worth requirement to open a news and current affairs channel from Rs 2 crore to Rs 20 crore. For non-news channels, it was hiked to Rs 5 crore. The net worth cap was never revised after 2004.
Don’t you think it may impact the government’s revenue as well?
We feel only serious players should be there. There are over 350 news channels in the country, and the number of satellite channels is about 950. But how many channels can you name?
The Indian Broadcasters and Digital Foundation (IBDF) has requested TRAI to deregulate the broadcasting sector and remove the price cap, which faces a dwindling paid subscriber count and competition from DD Free Dish and OTT platforms. What is the MIB’s stand on this?
TRAI is a regulator and has to look after the interests of both subscribers and broadcasters. It has taken a view of the scenario. TRAI modifies regulations every two years. NTO 1 (New Tariff Order) and NTO 2.0 were implemented earlier and now NTO 3.0 is being implemented effectively. There is no issue from the customer’s side and not much from the broadcasters’ side as well.
Are some directives likely on the cards for the news broadcasting ad industry ahead of the elections?
Why should we issue any directive on elections? For us, the only issue is fake news. News channels are supposed to follow the code of conduct all the time. As long as people conform to the code of conduct, no new directive is required.
However, many news channels are still being accused of running fake news, with regards to the Israel and Palestine war as the latest example.
It's a matter of taking action. The code of conduct is a robust system. Over the past year, we have blocked 200 news channels for peddling fake news and disinformation. Many of them were YouTube channels with crores of subscribers. Some of them were Pakistan-based, and some were based in Canada, run by Khalistan supporters.
It's been more than a year since the big four broadcasters pulled out their FTA channels from DD Free Dish. How has it impacted DD Free Dish revenue?
On the contrary, DD Free Dish revenue has gone up to Rs 1,050 crore, 30-40 per cent more compared to the previous year when it was Rs 750 crore. News channels on Free Dish are giving more revenue this year.
At the time when things are going digital, what lies ahead for DD in the future? When will DD launch its own OTT platform?
We are working on a plan to develop an OTT platform. DD and AIR have a lot of archival material, which nobody else has. Until the 90s, there were no private channels. Speeches, discussions, interviews, performances of iconic artists like M S Subulakshmi, Bhim Sen Joshi and Bade Ghulam Ali and TV serials are lying in our archives.
Now, people want to consume everything on OTT because it's so convenient. Although a lot of our content is available on YouTube, but its cataloguing makes it difficult for people to search. If we have our OTT channel, people will easily access our rich content.
Will DD’s OTT be free for viewing? Will it be launched before the elections?
Prasar Bharti is still working on that. It is likely to be launched next year. There may be a small subscription fee but things are yet to be worked out.
The ministry had issued a directive to all TV channels early this year to air nationalistic interest programmes for at least 30 minutes every day. How many channels abide by the directive?
We did tell them to air some national interest programmes. However, it is the news channels that largely carry public interest programmes. GECs also carry several programs on social issues.
Reliance-Disney deal: Indian media business headed towards duopoly?
If the deal goes through, Reliance-Disney will command 43% of the ad market share and Zee-Sony will have 25% share, leaving very little for other players
By e4m Staff | Oct 24, 2023 9:26 AM | 5 min read
After a long period of speculation over the acquisition of The Walt Disney company’s India business, the deal, it seems, has been almost finalised with Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited.
According to a report by Bloomberg, Disney is nearing an agreement with RIL and an announcement could be made as early as next month. After the deal, RIL is expected to enjoy a controlling stake in the Disney Star business, with the US entertainment giant likely holding on to a minority stake. While RIL is said to have valued the business at $7billion-$8billion, Disney values it at $10 billion.
Industry experts predict that if the deal goes through, the Reliance-owned entity will emerge as the largest in the Indian broadcasting market. Currently, Disney Star owns over 70 TV channels in eight languages, a streaming platform (Disney+ Hotstar) and a film studio, whereas Reliance’s broadcast division Viacom18 owns 38 TV channels in eight languages, a digital streaming platform (Jio Cinema) and Viacom18 Studios.
According to Elara Capital, while Disney Star has 32% share in the ad market, Viacom18 has 11% ad market share and Zee-Sony has 25% share in the ad market. If Disney’s India business is bought by Reliance, it will command 43% of the ad market share, the highest in the ecosystem, making it difficult for others to gain market share.
Says Karan Taurani, SVP, Elara Capital, the coming together of Reliance and Disney will be a clear structural disruption for Indian media and the telecom ecosystem. It may lead to consolidations in the OTT sector and put pressure on global OTT giants (behind the paywall) operational in India, while forcing several Indian OTT players to shift to free offerings. It will also bring about disruptions in the telecom sector with Jio’s content widening.
Observers say with the merger of Zee and Sony already in an advanced stage and now the deal between Disney and Reliance coming through, the Indian broadcast sector will have two major networks rather than four. "If the merger goes through, there will be a duopoly in the sector,” noted an expert.
About the impact of the Reliance-Disney deal on the Indian OTT market, the Elara Capital report states, “OTT is a long haul – expect early signs of consolidation in the medium term, but broadcaster-based OTTs (Zee, Sony, Disney), Jio Cinema (largest telecom player) and global giants such as Amazon and Netflix may eventually command a lion’s share in this market.”
“We expect smaller OTT platforms to tie up with these larger platforms for distribution/scale. Consolidation is the only way OTT platforms in India may move closer to break-even or profitability helped by lower content cost, tech cost efficiency and bargaining power with distributors. OTT is a business of scale/depth as platforms with a large customer base and strong content library may be the first ones to attain profitability due to efficiency on technology and distribution costs,” the report mentioned.
Talking about the deal, an expert said, “Both the networks will have a monopoly in live sports, which is only rising in terms of ad revenue," he noted. Between them, Viacom 18 and Disney Star own media rights for most big cricket events, including Indian Premiere League, ICC Cricket World Cup, BCCI domestic matches and Women's Premier League.
According to the Elara Capital report, the scenario may not be very disruptive for the Zee-Sony merged entity as it leaves the sector with two players having an even larger share in the TV ad market.
“This will also be a win-win proposition for the Zee-Sony merger. The merged Zee-Sony entity will have much higher EBITDA margin than Disney India which is valued at $10billion despite much lower EBITDA margin for TV and hefty losses in digital (Disney+ Hotstar saw a loss of Rs 3,432 million in FY22). This deal may also arrest the growth in content costs for TV/digital, thus improving profitability,” Taurani said.
Meanwhile, although the Reliance-Disney deal appears to be a good fit, there will be an overlap between the two networks in certain markets and genres, which may result in the discontinuation of some channels or properties, say some experts.
Taurani highlights that the only hurdle in the Reliance-Disney deal could be the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that may disallow it to deter any duopoly in the TV/OTT sector.
e4m last week reported that Disney Star clocked a revenue of Rs 5,299 crore in nine months. The company, however, reported an operating loss of Rs 3,693 crore from its sports business in India for the period ending July 1, 2023.
According to a report filed by the company on October 18, during the nine-month period, Disney Star had various sporting events on its network, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April-May, the ICC T20 World Cup in October-November 2022, and a slew of India's home international matches.
In FY22, Star India reported an increase of 38.03% in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 17,480.62 crore as compared to 12664.36 crore in FY21.
