Disney creates international content group with Rebecca Campbell as Chairman

The Walt Disney Company is creating a new hub for international content creation under the direction of Rebecca Campbell as Chairman, International Content and Operations, to support its ongoing expansion of direct-to-consumer business around the world and fuel the expanding pipeline of local and regional content for its streaming services, CEO Bob Chapek has announced.

In her new role, Campbell will be responsible for expanding the international content creation pipeline, amplifying the Company’s localized content strategy. She will continue to oversee the Company’s teams in Asia Pacific, EMEA, India and Latin America who manage the Company’s international linear channels, regional streaming, local ad sales and local distribution.

The International Content and Operations group will be home to a fourth content-creation engine for the Company, alongside the Studios Content, General Entertainment Content and Sports Content groups.

Previously, Campbell served as Chairman, International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer, after holding senior leadership roles across Disney’s media, international and parks businesses during a nearly 25-year tenure.

In addition, the company is making several key executive appointments to its Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) segment under the leadership of its Chairman, Kareem Daniel.

Michael Paull has been promoted to the newly created role of President, Disney Streaming, with accountability for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+, and will oversee these platforms globally for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, reporting to Daniel. Joe Earley, who previously served as Executive Vice President, Marketing & Operations for Disney+, has been named President of Hulu, and will report to Paull.

The streaming leadership team will also include a new head of Disney+, who has yet to be named, filling a role that Paull held previously. Russell Wolff continues to serve as head of ESPN+. These roles will also report to Paull.



“Disney’s direct-to-consumer efforts have progressed at a tremendous pace in just a few short years, and our organization has continued to grow and evolve in support of our ambitious global streaming strategy,” Chapek said. “Rebecca has played a vital role in orchestrating our global platform expansion, and I’m excited that she will be leading our new International Content group, bringing her expertise and talent to oversee the growing pipeline of original local and regional content for our streaming services while continuing to lead our international operations. Likewise, with a relentless focus on serving consumers, Kareem has developed an industry-leading team of seasoned executives who are uniquely equipped to take our streaming business into Disney’s next century.”



After the announcement, Campbell said: “Great content is what drives the success of our streaming services, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work even more closely with the talented creators in our international markets who are producing new stories with local relevance to delight our audiences around the globe,” Campbell said. “Disney is admired the world over for the quality of our storytelling and the deep emotional connection we have with our consumers, and I am honoured to continue leading our international teams as we build on that legacy.”



Paull will have accountability for the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution direct-to-consumer platforms globally and will also oversee Disney Streaming’s industry-leading product, technology, data science, operations and viewer experience teams. He joined Disney in 2017 as part of the acquisition of Bamtech Media, where he served as CEO, and he and his team have been central to the Company’s pivot into the direct-to-consumer space, launching ESPN+ in 2018, followed by the launch and rapid global expansion of Disney+ in 2019 and the launch of Star+ in Latin America in August 2021.

Prior to Bamtech, Paull spent five years at Amazon as Vice President, Digital Video, where he ran Amazon Channels worldwide, and he has held a number of other senior leadership positions at leading media companies over the course of his 20-plus year career.

In his new role as President of Hulu, Earley will build on the general-entertainment service’s reputation as a marquee destination for popular, award-winning original series and films and live TV. Earley joined Disney+ in January 2019 as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Operations, and in January 2021 added oversight of global content curation for the flagship streaming service.

Prior to joining Disney+, Earley served as President of The Jackal Group, where he oversaw all areas of the studio’s television, film, commercial theater and digital divisions. He had also served in numerous roles in his two-decade career with Fox, where he last served as Chief Operating Officer for Fox Television Group.

