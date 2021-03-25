discovery+ announces launch on Jio set-top box

Through this partnership, discovery+ will bring to JioFiber users content across 40+ genres such as Science, Adventure, Food, Lifestyle Animation among others

discovery+ has today announced its launch on Jio set-top box. Through this partnership, discovery+ will bring to JioFiberusers its world-class content across 40+ genres such as Science, Adventure, Food, Lifestyle Animation among others.

discovery+ since its inception has been dedicated to bringing and creating the highest quality non-fiction content for its passionate audiences. In the spirit of those ambitions, the streaming app launches on JioFiberwith an impressive lineup of hundreds of marquee shows across 60 different sub-genres and in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

The partnership will give JioFiber customers an opportunity to access Discovery Network’s premium shows and specials including the incredibly successful Into The Wild series featuring Superstars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar; some of the greatest hits like Man vs Wild, Gold Rush, Expedition Unknown, 90 Day Fiancé, How The Universe Works, among others as well as popular Indian titles like Breaking Point, Revealed: Rashtrapati Bhavan, Himalayan Tsunami, and India 2050, to name a few. Consumers will also be able to access all the latest discovery+ originals such as, Vande Bharat Flight IX1344: Hope to survival, Secrets of Sinauli, Mission Frontline, Super Soul and Ladakh Warrior that launched over the past couple of months.

Speaking about the launch, Issac John Direct-to-consumer Head APAC-Discovery, said, “We believe that discovery+ is a product for every Indian household.Our partnership with Jio presents a distinct opportunity to take discovery+ and its repository of incredible storytelling to deeper pockets of the country facilitated by Jio’s unparalleled reach and remarkable service.”

All new and existing JioFiber users on Rs 999 and above plans can enjoy world-class, real-life content by downloading discovery+ app on the Jio app store.

