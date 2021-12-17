Eurosport India acquires broadcasting rights for Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021

The annual championship is being held at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi from 16th-18th December 2021

Eurosport India, the go-to destination for passionate sports fans in India has acquired the broadcasting rights for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021. The 2021 edition of the championship is being held at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi from 16-18 December 2021.

The annual Championship, which features eight (six male and two female) of the world’s leading tennis stars, has been held in the UAE since 2009. Some of the key players participating include 5-time Champion Rafael Nadal, World No. 5, Andrey Rublev, Wimbledon Semi-Finalist, Denis Shapovalov, and World Top 25 players Taylor Fritz and Dan Evans, as well as 3-time Grand Slam Champion and Double Olympic Gold Medalist, Andy Murray.

The Championship will be LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 16:30 Hrs (04:30 pm IST) onwards on Friday, 17th December, 2021 and 18:30 Hrs (06:30 pm IST) onwards on Saturday, 18th December, 2021. Eurosport channel can also be streamed on the discovery+ app.

