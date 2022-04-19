Jio launches new plans for JioFiber postpaid users

The new entertainment plans will be made available to new and existing users from 22nd April 2022

The telecom and broadband provider Jio has announced the launch of another revolutionary product under the JioFiber postpaid category, that provides:

Zero entry cost for new postpaid plan users – Users will get Internet Box (Gateway Router), Set Top Box and Installation valued at Rs 10,000 at zero cost when they opt for a JioFiber Postpaid connection. Unlimited entertainment now starting at only Rs 100 extra – Users will continue to access unlimited high-speed internet starting at Rs 399/month. Additionally, by paying just Rs 100 or 200 extra per month, they can now access contents of their choice through a collection of up to 14 OTT apps. Unlimited entertainment includes access to 14 paid Entertainment Apps – Users get access to leading 14 entertainment apps on large screen and small screen (multiple devices included), thereby giving users access to their favorite Movies, TV channels, Originals, News, Shows, Sports and much more. The 14 apps include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, JioCinema.

The new plans will be made available to all users from 22nd April 2022.

