Reliance Jio posts 23% increase in consolidated net profit for FY22-23
The company’s total income stands at Rs 91,741 crore for the financial year as compared to the previous year’s Rs 77,585 crore
Reliance Jio Infocomm has reported a 23.19% increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 18,299 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs 14,854 crore posted in the previous year.
The company has posted an 18.12% increase in operational revenue (Rs 91,373 crore) compared to the previous year’s Rs 77,356 crore.
The company’s total income stands at Rs 91,741 crore in FY 22-23 as compared to Rs 77,585 crore in FY 22-21. Meanwhile, the total expenses have grown by 16.62% to Rs 67,176 crore against Rs 57, 604 for the year ended on March 31, 2022.
Also, the selling and distribution expenses for the year have increased by 65.64% to Rs 1,822 crore as against Rs 1,100 crore in FY22.
Keshub Mahindra, Chairman Emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, passes at 99
He was the Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Group from 1963 to 2012
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 12:51 PM | 1 min read
Keshub Mahindra, the Chairman Emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, has passed away at 99.
As per media reports, he was the country's oldest billionaire.
Keshub Mahindra was the Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Group from 1963 to 2012.
He was also on the PM's Council on Trade & Industry from 2004 to 2010 besides being the Founder Chairman of Hudco.
A philanthropist, he served on several industry boards and councils.
Speaking about Keshub Mahindra, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, said, “Mr Keshub Mahindra was and will always remain a source of inspiration for me and the entire Mahindra Group. He was a man of principles and led from the front to preserve the legacy of our founders which has ensured that the organisation has remained rooted in ethics, values and good corporate governance. Mr Keshub Mahindra was known for his astute business acumen that helped in transforming Mahindra into a diversified federation of companies. His compassion, and people-centric approach made him a global business icon, who was much loved and respected.”
NBDA asks IT ministry to withdraw ‘fact-check’ amendment
The news broadcasters body has said the amendment will 'suppress legitimate criticism'
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 12:25 PM | 2 min read
The News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) has expressed “anguish” at the recent amendment of the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code.
The IT ministry recently brought in fact-check provisions of the IT Amendment Rules according to which the government will notify an entity that will flag false information posted online with regards to the government.
NBDA says the amendment will result in suppression of any legitimate criticism or analysis of the government, its policies and its actions.
This will have a ‘chilling effect’ on the freedom of speech and expression granted to the Media under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.
It is of serious concern that by virtue of the said Amendment, the Ministry has given itself the power to designate a fact check unit which would act as an ‘adjudicator of truth’ and will have unbridled and unfettered right to determine what is ‘fake’, ‘false’ or ‘misleading’.
The said Amendment also directly affects the news media as the ‘intermediaries’ may be coerced by the ‘fact check unit’ designated by the Ministry to take down alleged ‘fake’, ‘false’ or ‘misleading’ news content without following the principles of natural justice. This would also result in preventing any comment or criticism of the Government. Such excessive powers to regulate content will be conferred on the fact check unit established by the Ministry without any checks and balances and therefore its conclusions will not be neutral or independent.
The said Amendment appears to be a direct attempt on the part of the Government to regulate free speech. It will result in the intermediaries, a social media intermediary, a significant social media intermediary censoring content/information at the behest of the Government on vague and ambiguous grounds which grounds are not envisaged by the reasonable restrictions as enumerated by Article 19(2) of the Constitution.
It is further relevant to note that despite the concerns expressed by various media organizations including the NBDA, the said Amendment has been issued by the Ministry without proper consultation.
In view of the apprehensions expressed above, NBDA requests the ministry to withdraw the aforesaid amendment.
IT min Ashwini Vaishnaw rules out plans to regulate AI growth
The minister informed the Lok Sabha that the government was planning to use the power of AI for providing personalised and interactive citizen services
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 11:34 AM | 1 min read
The government was not considering regulating of Artificial Intelligence activities in India, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has told the Lok Sabha, as per media reports.
While informing the House about concerns regarding security issues regarding AI, the minister clarified that there were no talks of regulating the same.
According to Vaishnaw, the government was trying to use the power of AI for providing personalised and interactive citizen services.
He also said that AI had proven to be an "enabler of the digital and innovation ecosystem" despite the concerns about its ethical use.
InsuranceDekho acquires SME insurance distribution firm Verak
InsuranceDekho will be onboarding the Verak team, including Founder Rahul Mathur
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 9:55 AM | 1 min read
InsuranceDekho has 'acquihired' Verak, a Mumbai-based SME insurance distribution firm.
Verak, backed by Sequoia and LightSpeed, has become a formidable name in the Indian SME insurance landscape in just 13 months of operations. This will strengthen InsuranceDekho's SME insurance vertical and expand its offerings in the micro-business insurance space.
InsuranceDekho will be onboarding the Verak team, including the founder Rahul Mathur.
Rahul has cross continental insurance exposure having worked at Laka Insurance and Accenture in UK before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey back in India.
Ankit Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho said, "We are excited to welcome the Verak team to the InsuranceDekho family. Their expertise in SME insurance will complement our deep distribution network in Bharat and our industry-best tech stack. This strategic move will enable us to consolidate our position in the SME insurance vertical and enhance our product offerings."
Rahul Mathur, Founder of Verak, added, "We are thrilled to join InsuranceDekho. Our team has worked hard to build a strong brand in the SME insurance space, and we are confident that our combined efforts will take our offerings to the next level. InsuranceDekho's deep relationships with insurers and strong infrastructure will help us resolve the challenges that we faced during our formative years, such as commanding higher commissions from insurers, getting the right talent to hire, and API-based insurer integration."
I&B industry got FDI worth Rs 1,535 crore in Dec quarter
As per reports citing DPIIT data, over Rs 1,524 crore went to films and advertisements sub-category, while radio got Rs 10.3 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 8:56 AM | 1 min read
The information and broadcasting industry received FDI of Rs 1,535 crore in the 2022 December quarter, as per media reports citing data provided by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
More than Rs 1,524 crore went to the films and advertisements sub-category. Radio received Rs 10.3 crore, the reports said.
Among the media and advertising companies that got FDI via the acquisition of shares in the December quarter were Dentsu India, MediaCom and Amagi Media Labs.
Uplinking & downlinking of channels: Min net worth requirement eased for broadcasters
The move comes after broadcasters complained to the ministry that they were facing difficulties in meeting the minimum net worth requirement
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 2:15 PM | 3 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has relaxed the minimum net worth requirement for broadcasters seeking permissions for the uplinking and downlinking of TV channels.
The move comes after broadcasters complained to the ministry that they were facing difficulties in meeting the minimum net worth requirement as per the revised guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking Satellite Television Guidelines in India.
“It has now been decided that the entities, which are existing permission holders under the Policy Guidelines should show demonstrable and verifiable efforts to meet the required net worth as per the Policy Guidelines of 2022.
“The difference between the net worth required as per the guidelines of 2022 and the net worth required as per the guidelines applicable on 08.11.2022 shall be computed. The net worth must be increased to meet 25% and 75% of the aforesaid difference by December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024 respectively,” the ministry said in its notification.
However, it clarified that in any case, all existing permission holders must achieve the minimum net worth requirement as per the guidelines of 2022 by December 31, 2024.
According to the guidelines issued on November 9, 2022, broadcasting entities were supposed to have a net worth before seeking permission for various services (refer to the table).
As per the ministry, pending applications received before November 9, 2022, such as permission for a new channel, renewal of permission of a channel, change in name and logo of a channel, change in substantial shareholding (change of 10% or more) etc. from existing permission holders and new applicants; shall be processed only on the achievement of the target of 25%, subject to the condition that there is no change in the beneficial ownership of the entity.
“If the material available on record indicates that there is a change in the beneficial ownership of the entity, no relaxation shall be provided. Once permitted, the permission holders shall also meet the requisite net worth criteria and timelines as mentioned…… Entities who are not existing permission holders and which apply for the first time after the issuance of the new guidelines i.e. on or after 09.11.2022, must comply with the prescribed net worth requirement prescribed as per the Policy Guidelines without any relaxation,” the ministry said.
The MIB also noted that as per the Policy Guidelines of 2011, relaxation was provided to the existing permission holders, allowing them to be governed by the terms and conditions of the Policy Guidelines, 2005 regarding the minimum net worth requirement.
“However, no such relaxation has been provided in the current guidelines, causing hardship to many entities having net worth much below the required net worth as mentioned in the new Policy Guidelines of 2022,” it said while providing relaxations.
Zee announces one-time settlement with Standard Chartered Bank over Siti Networks loan
The network made the announcement in a regulatory filing
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 2:10 PM | 1 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has announced that it has entered into a one-time agreement with Standard Chartered Bank over a loan taken by Siti Networks, a multi-system operator promoted by the Essel Group.
Siti Networks was given credit facilities by the bank and ZEEL was the guarantor.
The company claimed in a regulatory filing: "Since the Borrower has defaulted in its debt repayment obligations to the Bank, the Company has entered into a one-time settlement agreement with the Bank in respect of DSRA Claims/Undertaking in the interest of amicably resolving the issues between the parties." ZEEL hasn't mentioned the debt amount in the announcement.
ZEEL recently announced that it had settled its disputes with IndusInd Bank, removing a crucial roadblock in its merger with Culver Max Entertainment.
