dentsuMB bags mainline advertising mandate for TVS Raider

The agency will handle the strategic planning and creative duties for the brand

dentsuMB, the integrated creative agency from dentsu India, has bagged the mainline advertising mandate for the newly launched, TVS Raider. Sporting a naked street design especially built for Gen Z, TVS Raider is the newest 125cc motorcycle launch from TVS Motor Company.

As per the mandate, the agency will handle the strategic planning and creative duties for TVS Raider in India.

Commenting on the win, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President Marketing – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Raider is targeted at Gen Z. With dentsuMB as our creative agency, we have built signature brands like the TVS NTORQ 125 (Sporty Scooter) and TVS IQUBE (Electric). We look forward to delivering a compelling brand experience for TVS Raider in line with its outstanding product offering.”

Samrat Chengapa, Executive Vice President, dentsuMB, added, “We’re absolutely delighted with this latest win, and look forward to creating some great work, which is worthy of the trust TVS Motor has placed on us.”

Sidharth Rao, CEO, dentsuMB Group, commented, “It is a privilege to partner with TVS Motor on this new and exciting journey. Our team is in sync with the brand’s vision for Gen Z and understands their pulse very well. We look forward to delivering our best that will, in turn, help the brand achieve its fresh but much-deserved milestones.”

For the record, dentsuMB is part of the newly formed dentsuMB Group that also includes the agencies Dentsu Webchutney, Taproot Dentsu, Dentsu One and Dentsu Impact.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)