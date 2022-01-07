Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Mi TV 5X honoured at BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021
BGR India, an online destination for all things technology including news related to smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, TWS earbuds, latest games and apps, and the general consumer electronics markets has announced the winners for their second season of Tech Awards Co-powered by Sophos, PayTM first games, Intel, Flipkart and Cordelia Cruises.
Brands were awarded across 25 categories under six major verticals - Smartphones, TVs, Wearables, Audio Devices, Laptops, and Gadgets. BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 witnessed the ‘best in tech’ nominated and selected by experts from the Indian tech circle and online voting by BGR’s reader base which was initiated through ‘Vote n Win’ where users/viewers can vote for their favourite tech gadget in various categories.
The following categories saw the winners across technology brands in India
Smartphones
- Best innovation in Smartphone - Mi 11 Ultra
- Best Budget Smartphone of the Year (Under 20K) - Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Best Gaming Smartphone of the year - Poco F3 GT
- Best camera smartphone of the year - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Smartphone of the year - iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Most promising smartphone Brand - Realme
Wearables
- Best Smart Watch of the year- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
- Best fitness band of the year - Xiaomi Band 6
Smart TV
- Best affordable 55 inch smart TV (50-55k) - Mi TV 5X 55-inch
- Best affordable 43 inch smart TV (35K) - Mi TV 5X 43-inch
- Most trusted Smart TV Brand of the year - Samsung
- Best media streaming device - Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick
- Smart TV of the year - Mi QLED TV 75
Audio
- Best TWS of the year - OnePlus Buds Pro
- Most affordable TWS of the year - Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro
- Most popular TWS brand of the year - Apple
- Best smart speaker of the year - Amazon Echo (4th Gen)
Laptop
- Best gaming laptop of 2021 - Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
- Best value for money laptop of the year - Mi Notebook 14 Horizon
- Most popular laptop brand - HP
- Laptop of the year - MacBook Pro (2021)
Chipset
- Best Premium chipset (Smartphone) - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Best Affordable Chipset(Smartphone) - Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Best Premium Chipset (Laptop Category) - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Best Affordable Chipset (Laptop Category) - Intel Core i7-11800h
On the closure of these awards, Shridhar Mishra, Head- Digital sales, Zee Media Corporation Limited said, “We are extremely thrilled to have executed the second season of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 with an aim to recognise the technology sector in India. Our focus was to bring the most eminent tech products to our readers, to keep them completely updated with the world of technology. It is our privilege to conclude this event with one of its kind tech conclave that shared views and insights from industry veterans which made the event more than just an award. We are overwhelmed with the phenomenal response that we have received from our users and the industry leaders. I would personally like to congratulate each of the winners for their contributions and wholeheartedly extend warm regards to the esteemed guests.”
At the BGR Tech Excellence Awards, tech experts, professionals, and esteemed members of the tech fraternity came together in power-packed panel discussions around trending technology topics such as the future of 5G technology and the future of gaming in India.
