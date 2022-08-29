TVS Eurogrip flags off 3rd edition of Brunch & Biking in Chennai

The third edition of Brunch & Biking from TVS Eurogrip was flagged off by cricketer Robin Uthappa and P. Madhavan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra Ltd.

Over 200 riding enthusiasts from Chennai city and nearby towns participated in the 2-hour ride.



Brunch and Biking, TVS Eurogrip’s flagship community riding event enables riders of all kinds of two wheelers to come together and experience the joy of riding while promoting a social cause - road safety. The previous two editions of Brunch & Biking were held in Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru respectively in November 2021 and March 2022.



Speaking on the occasion, P Madhavan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra Ltd said, “It was heartening to see such a large community of bikers from Chennai and other parts to celebrate ‘Madras’ and spread the message of ‘road safety’. We look forward to providing such exciting experiences for motorbike enthusiasts across the country with more Brunch and Biking rides. It was very encouraging to see the enthusiasm and energy the riders brought in.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)